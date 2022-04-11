CA Forecast

Evart softball team geared for another championship season Evart’s softball team enjoyed championship success a year ago and the Wildcats seen to have the...

Local athlete shines for Ferris track team BIG RAPIDS – Brandon Wirth of Reed City had a strong meet and the Ferris State University men's...

Reed City pitcher confident on having successful season Pitching will be the name of the game for Isabell Guy this season at Reed City. It’s her...