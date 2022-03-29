CA Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;56;26;NW;7;56%;8%;2 Arcata;Rather cloudy, cool;54;39;N;9;76%;10%;3 Auburn;Partly sunny;65;44;NNE;6;73%;17%;3 Avalon;Partly sunny;65;53;WSW;7;71%;13%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;73;53;N;5;48%;8%;7 Beale AFB;Periods of sun, nice;70;45;ESE;7;67%;16%;3 Big Bear City;Lots of sun, milder;58;31;WSW;7;60%;17%;8 Bishop;Partly sunny;72;41;NW;6;31%;1%;7 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;52;41;ENE;5;65%;24%;3 Blythe;Plenty of sun;86;59;S;7;31%;0%;7 Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;SSE;6;66%;27%;7 Camarillo;Partly sunny;64;50;ESE;6;79%;10%;7 Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;63;51;SSE;7;76%;36%;7 Campo;Partly sunny, warmer;65;42;SW;7;65%;16%;8 Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;64;56;SE;7;79%;28%;7 Chico;Mainly cloudy;71;48;NNW;5;65%;20%;2 China Lake;Lots of sun, warm;81;49;WSW;8;34%;0%;7 Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;70;53;SW;7;70%;27%;7 Concord;Partly sunny;67;46;SW;7;60%;8%;5 Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;S;7;65%;11%;7 Crescent City;Increasingly windy;54;42;NNW;15;79%;12%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;80;54;WSW;13;32%;0%;7 Edwards AFB;Warmer;75;46;WSW;10;45%;0%;7 El Centro;Sunny and warmer;85;55;WSW;5;34%;0%;8 Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;42;N;10;75%;10%;3 Fairfield;Partly sunny;69;43;W;8;65%;8%;4 Fresno;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;NW;6;58%;9%;7 Fullerton;Partly sunny;68;56;SE;5;69%;15%;7 Hanford;Partly sunny;73;48;NW;6;49%;9%;7 Hawthorne;Some sun;64;57;E;7;75%;13%;5 Hayward;Partly sunny;62;45;SW;10;64%;7%;5 Imperial;Sunny and warmer;85;55;WSW;5;34%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;63;55;SE;8;77%;23%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;75;48;WSW;13;49%;2%;7 Lemoore Nas;Becoming cloudy;74;44;NNW;8;54%;8%;7 Lincoln;Periods of sun;68;46;ENE;6;66%;16%;3 Livermore;Partly sunny;63;44;SW;9;63%;9%;6 Lompoc;Lots of sun, cool;60;47;NW;13;83%;7%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;65;56;SE;6;74%;14%;5 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;67;55;S;6;62%;14%;5 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;6;73%;22%;7 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;6;73%;22%;7 Madera;Mostly sunny;72;45;NW;6;59%;9%;7 Mammoth;Cooler;57;27;NW;11;51%;7%;2 Marysville;Partly sunny;68;45;NNE;6;68%;18%;3 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;67;44;S;7;62%;13%;4 Merced;Some sun;70;46;W;6;58%;15%;7 Merced (airport);Some sun;70;46;W;6;58%;15%;7 Miramar Mcas;Some sun returning;64;52;SSE;6;77%;28%;7 Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;69;46;NNW;5;61%;13%;6 Moffett Nas;Fog, then some sun;61;47;WSW;8;64%;7%;6 Mojave;Warmer;71;42;WNW;14;45%;1%;7 Montague;Cooler;60;31;N;8;47%;11%;3 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;58;49;NW;10;70%;26%;6 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;60;32;NNW;5;50%;22%;3 Napa County;Clouds and sun;64;42;WSW;6;83%;11%;6 Needles;Mostly sunny;84;58;SW;6;21%;1%;7 North Island;Clouds breaking;65;58;WSW;6;71%;32%;7 Oakland;Fog, then some sun;62;47;SW;10;62%;6%;6 Oceanside;Clouds breaking;64;56;SE;7;79%;28%;7 Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;70;53;SW;7;70%;27%;7 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNE;5;67%;22%;2 Oxnard;Some sun;61;50;ESE;7;87%;10%;5 Palm Springs;Sunny and warmer;85;59;WNW;6;30%;0%;7 Palmdale;Pleasant and warmer;73;47;WSW;13;44%;0%;8 Paso Robles;Sunshine and nice;70;41;NW;7;62%;4%;7 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;61;49;SE;8;82%;10%;5 Porterville;Partly sunny, warmer;71;48;NW;5;55%;9%;7 Ramona;Warmer;67;46;SSW;6;70%;27%;8 Redding;Mostly cloudy;72;50;N;4;53%;23%;3 Riverside;Nice with sunshine;71;53;SSW;7;64%;11%;7 Riverside March;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;6;61%;11%;8 Sacramento;Periods of sun;67;46;W;6;68%;13%;4 Sacramento International;Periods of sun;67;46;S;7;64%;13%;4 Salinas;Fog, then some sun;61;48;WSW;10;69%;26%;6 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;S;6;65%;11%;7 San Carlos;Fog, then some sun;60;43;WNW;12;64%;11%;6 San Diego;Some sun returning;64;57;SW;6;67%;23%;7 San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;65;53;SSE;5;79%;29%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Some sun returning;66;56;SSE;5;71%;22%;7 San Francisco;Fog, then some sun;62;46;WNW;14;62%;6%;6 San Jose;Partly sunny;64;48;W;8;61%;8%;5 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;66;47;NNW;11;71%;2%;7 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;60;49;WNW;16;80%;10%;5 Sandberg;Sunshine and milder;59;43;NW;14;65%;10%;8 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;69;55;S;6;64%;17%;7 Santa Barbara;Partial sunshine;67;48;N;7;66%;5%;6 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;62;45;NNW;11;80%;1%;7 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;63;54;E;6;83%;27%;7 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;68;41;NW;7;63%;5%;5 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;NNW;8;75%;2%;7 Santee;Clouds breaking;70;52;SSW;6;57%;27%;7 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;53;29;WNW;7;50%;10%;4 Stockton;Periods of sun;68;44;W;7;63%;10%;5 Thermal;Warmer with sunshine;87;57;WNW;6;29%;0%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Inc. clouds;54;25;ENE;5;66%;15%;6 Twentynine Palms;Sunny;81;53;WSW;8;26%;1%;8 Ukiah;Inc. clouds;68;41;WNW;7;53%;4%;6 Vacaville;Some sun, pleasant;70;47;WSW;4;61%;14%;5 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;69;54;SSE;7;69%;27%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine and cool;56;47;NNW;14;87%;1%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;46;SSW;8;55%;6%;8 Visalia;Some sun, pleasant;73;48;NW;5;68%;9%;7 Watsonville;Fog, then some sun;62;42;NNW;6;63%;11%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather