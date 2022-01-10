Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;50;24;ESE;4;65%;0%;1

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;58;43;ESE;4;80%;1%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;57;42;ENE;4;83%;2%;2

Avalon;Partly sunny;73;59;NNE;7;17%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;62;38;ENE;4;61%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;57;39;ESE;4;75%;2%;2

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;51;26;ESE;7;39%;1%;3

Bishop;Partly sunny;56;31;NW;5;29%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;56;48;ENE;4;39%;5%;3

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;70;41;NNE;7;24%;0%;2

Burbank;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;NE;5;21%;0%;3

Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;74;52;NE;13;22%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;71;48;ENE;7;41%;0%;2

Campo;Mainly cloudy, windy;63;46;NE;18;25%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;74;39;ENE;5;43%;0%;2

Chico;Clouds and sunshine;59;41;ENE;4;76%;5%;2

China Lake;Partly sunny;63;30;WNW;4;28%;0%;3

Chino;Partly sunny;75;48;NE;6;23%;1%;3

Concord;Partly sunny;60;40;E;4;68%;0%;2

Corona;Nice with some sun;78;47;E;8;21%;0%;3

Crescent City;Mainly cloudy;56;47;SE;7;82%;7%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;64;34;SSE;5;24%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;62;24;NE;4;38%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;73;43;WNW;5;24%;0%;2

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;57;43;ESE;4;82%;1%;2

Fairfield;Partly sunny;61;40;NE;5;77%;0%;2

Fresno;Partly sunny;59;38;ENE;3;73%;1%;3

Fullerton;Some sun, pleasant;78;45;NE;4;25%;0%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;59;35;E;4;75%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Periods of sun;75;49;NNE;3;31%;0%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;63;43;ENE;5;69%;1%;3

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;73;43;WNW;5;24%;0%;2

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;49;E;8;37%;0%;3

Lancaster;Some sunshine;62;28;NE;6;31%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;60;35;WNW;4;71%;0%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;57;40;ENE;4;89%;2%;2

Livermore;Partial sunshine;61;39;ENE;6;72%;1%;3

Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;40;ESE;5;49%;0%;3

Long Beach;Partial sunshine;75;47;N;4;32%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Some sun;78;45;NE;5;28%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;25%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;25%;1%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;59;35;ENE;4;84%;2%;3

Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;49;26;SSE;5;64%;0%;1

Marysville;Mostly sunny;57;39;ENE;4;90%;3%;2

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;57;39;ESE;3;81%;1%;2

Merced;Partly sunny;58;37;N;2;78%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;58;37;N;2;78%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Rather cloudy;77;46;NE;6;28%;0%;2

Modesto;Partly sunny;58;40;SE;2;75%;0%;2

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;61;44;S;3;66%;0%;3

Mojave;Partly sunny;61;35;NNE;8;28%;1%;3

Montague;Mostly cloudy;50;28;ENE;3;76%;7%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;46;E;4;50%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;49;32;SSE;1;67%;12%;1

Napa County;Partly sunny;60;40;ENE;4;74%;0%;2

Needles;Some sun;67;46;NNW;12;20%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly cloudy;72;49;NE;5;42%;0%;2

Oakland;Partly sunny;60;43;NE;5;66%;1%;3

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;74;39;ENE;5;43%;0%;2

Ontario;Partly sunny;75;48;NE;6;23%;1%;3

Oroville;Clouds and sun;59;43;ENE;4;77%;5%;2

Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;51;NE;9;35%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;77;50;W;4;17%;0%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny;62;31;ENE;7;33%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;67;35;ENE;5;57%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;71;52;NE;13;29%;0%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;60;36;ESE;4;70%;2%;3

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;73;43;E;10;21%;1%;3

Redding;Rather cloudy;63;39;NNE;3;62%;8%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;76;46;NE;8;21%;0%;3

Riverside March;Some sun;74;39;ENE;7;25%;1%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;57;39;NE;4;92%;1%;2

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;57;39;SSE;3;80%;0%;2

Salinas;Partly sunny;70;46;E;8;52%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Some sun;73;47;NNE;7;24%;0%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;62;43;ENE;5;76%;1%;3

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;73;49;E;5;38%;0%;2

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;77;50;E;7;26%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Rather cloudy;77;48;NE;5;29%;0%;2

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;45;NNE;6;75%;1%;3

San Jose;Sun and some clouds;64;44;SSE;3;60%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;74;42;NNE;6;44%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;67;54;NNE;11;41%;1%;2

Sandberg;Windy in the morning;56;47;NE;16;26%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Some sun;79;49;ENE;6;26%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;41;NE;4;50%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;40;E;6;44%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;73;48;N;5;34%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;62;40;ENE;4;76%;0%;2

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;73;35;ENE;4;50%;1%;3

Santee;Rather cloudy;78;45;E;6;24%;0%;2

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;45;26;SSW;4;62%;0%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;59;39;NE;4;81%;0%;3

Thermal;Some sun;77;36;NNW;4;22%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;47;20;SSE;0;70%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;66;42;W;6;23%;1%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny;64;39;E;1;69%;0%;2

Vacaville;Partial sunshine;60;39;NNW;4;70%;1%;2

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;75;48;NNE;6;20%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;42;E;5;51%;0%;3

Victorville;Some sun;63;29;SE;6;35%;0%;3

Visalia;Partly sunny;57;35;E;3;80%;0%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;43;ENE;4;56%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News