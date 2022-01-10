CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;50;24;ESE;4;65%;0%;1 Arcata;Mostly cloudy;58;43;ESE;4;80%;1%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;57;42;ENE;4;83%;2%;2 Avalon;Partly sunny;73;59;NNE;7;17%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;62;38;ENE;4;61%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;57;39;ESE;4;75%;2%;2 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;51;26;ESE;7;39%;1%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;56;31;NW;5;29%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;56;48;ENE;4;39%;5%;3 Blythe;Mostly cloudy;70;41;NNE;7;24%;0%;2 Burbank;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;NE;5;21%;0%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;74;52;NE;13;22%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;71;48;ENE;7;41%;0%;2 Campo;Mainly cloudy, windy;63;46;NE;18;25%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;74;39;ENE;5;43%;0%;2 Chico;Clouds and sunshine;59;41;ENE;4;76%;5%;2 China Lake;Partly sunny;63;30;WNW;4;28%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny;75;48;NE;6;23%;1%;3 Concord;Partly sunny;60;40;E;4;68%;0%;2 Corona;Nice with some sun;78;47;E;8;21%;0%;3 Crescent City;Mainly cloudy;56;47;SE;7;82%;7%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;64;34;SSE;5;24%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;62;24;NE;4;38%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly cloudy;73;43;WNW;5;24%;0%;2 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;57;43;ESE;4;82%;1%;2 Fairfield;Partly sunny;61;40;NE;5;77%;0%;2 Fresno;Partly sunny;59;38;ENE;3;73%;1%;3 Fullerton;Some sun, pleasant;78;45;NE;4;25%;0%;3 Hanford;Partly sunny;59;35;E;4;75%;2%;3 Hawthorne;Periods of sun;75;49;NNE;3;31%;0%;3 Hayward;Partly sunny;63;43;ENE;5;69%;1%;3 Imperial;Mostly cloudy;73;43;WNW;5;24%;0%;2 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;49;E;8;37%;0%;3 Lancaster;Some sunshine;62;28;NE;6;31%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;60;35;WNW;4;71%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;57;40;ENE;4;89%;2%;2 Livermore;Partial sunshine;61;39;ENE;6;72%;1%;3 Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;40;ESE;5;49%;0%;3 Long Beach;Partial sunshine;75;47;N;4;32%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Some sun;78;45;NE;5;28%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;25%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;25%;1%;3 Madera;Partly sunny;59;35;ENE;4;84%;2%;3 Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;49;26;SSE;5;64%;0%;1 Marysville;Mostly sunny;57;39;ENE;4;90%;3%;2 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;57;39;ESE;3;81%;1%;2 Merced;Partly sunny;58;37;N;2;78%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;58;37;N;2;78%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Rather cloudy;77;46;NE;6;28%;0%;2 Modesto;Partly sunny;58;40;SE;2;75%;0%;2 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;61;44;S;3;66%;0%;3 Mojave;Partly sunny;61;35;NNE;8;28%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly cloudy;50;28;ENE;3;76%;7%;1 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;46;E;4;50%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;49;32;SSE;1;67%;12%;1 Napa County;Partly sunny;60;40;ENE;4;74%;0%;2 Needles;Some sun;67;46;NNW;12;20%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly cloudy;72;49;NE;5;42%;0%;2 Oakland;Partly sunny;60;43;NE;5;66%;1%;3 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;74;39;ENE;5;43%;0%;2 Ontario;Partly sunny;75;48;NE;6;23%;1%;3 Oroville;Clouds and sun;59;43;ENE;4;77%;5%;2 Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;51;NE;9;35%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;77;50;W;4;17%;0%;3 Palmdale;Partly sunny;62;31;ENE;7;33%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;67;35;ENE;5;57%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;71;52;NE;13;29%;0%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;60;36;ESE;4;70%;2%;3 Ramona;Mostly cloudy;73;43;E;10;21%;1%;3 Redding;Rather cloudy;63;39;NNE;3;62%;8%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny;76;46;NE;8;21%;0%;3 Riverside March;Some sun;74;39;ENE;7;25%;1%;3 Sacramento;Partly sunny;57;39;NE;4;92%;1%;2 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;57;39;SSE;3;80%;0%;2 Salinas;Partly sunny;70;46;E;8;52%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Some sun;73;47;NNE;7;24%;0%;3 San Carlos;Partly sunny;62;43;ENE;5;76%;1%;3 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;73;49;E;5;38%;0%;2 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;77;50;E;7;26%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Rather cloudy;77;48;NE;5;29%;0%;2 San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;45;NNE;6;75%;1%;3 San Jose;Sun and some clouds;64;44;SSE;3;60%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;74;42;NNE;6;44%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;67;54;NNE;11;41%;1%;2 Sandberg;Windy in the morning;56;47;NE;16;26%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Some sun;79;49;ENE;6;26%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;41;NE;4;50%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;40;E;6;44%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;73;48;N;5;34%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;62;40;ENE;4;76%;0%;2 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;73;35;ENE;4;50%;1%;3 Santee;Rather cloudy;78;45;E;6;24%;0%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;45;26;SSW;4;62%;0%;3 Stockton;Partly sunny;59;39;NE;4;81%;0%;3 Thermal;Some sun;77;36;NNW;4;22%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;47;20;SSE;0;70%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;66;42;W;6;23%;1%;3 Ukiah;Partly sunny;64;39;E;1;69%;0%;2 Vacaville;Partial sunshine;60;39;NNW;4;70%;1%;2 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;75;48;NNE;6;20%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;42;E;5;51%;0%;3 Victorville;Some sun;63;29;SE;6;35%;0%;3 Visalia;Partly sunny;57;35;E;3;80%;0%;3 Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;43;ENE;4;56%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather