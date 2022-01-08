Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;20;ESE;6;63%;0%;2

Arcata;Increasing clouds;58;46;SE;5;70%;7%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;56;40;E;4;72%;3%;2

Avalon;Turning cloudy;64;55;NW;4;51%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;65;41;ESE;5;61%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;55;38;ENE;4;72%;3%;2

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;47;22;SE;8;60%;1%;3

Bishop;Sunny, but chilly;48;23;NW;5;37%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;48;36;ENE;6;45%;5%;3

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;NE;8;41%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;5;38%;0%;3

Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;69;52;NE;13;35%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;65;49;ENE;5;63%;0%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;46;NE;15;38%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;42;NE;3;64%;0%;3

Chico;Mostly sunny;57;41;ENE;5;66%;6%;2

China Lake;Mostly sunny;60;32;NNW;5;36%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;5;35%;1%;3

Concord;Becoming cloudy;56;41;E;8;78%;0%;2

Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;E;7;31%;0%;3

Crescent City;Increasing clouds;53;46;E;4;71%;13%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;62;35;SE;7;32%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;60;27;NE;8;43%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny;72;47;WNW;4;32%;0%;3

Eureka;Increasing clouds;57;46;SE;4;70%;7%;2

Fairfield;Increasing clouds;54;40;NNE;8;79%;0%;2

Fresno;Dense fog will lift;59;39;NE;3;75%;0%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;47;ENE;3;43%;0%;3

Hanford;Mostly sunny;58;37;NNW;3;84%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;3;50%;0%;3

Hayward;Increasing clouds;58;43;ENE;7;76%;1%;3

Imperial;Mostly sunny;72;47;WNW;4;32%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;50;ENE;4;67%;0%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;60;33;NE;7;42%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;59;38;SSW;3;75%;0%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;55;39;E;5;78%;3%;2

Livermore;Turning cloudy, cool;54;39;ENE;8;82%;1%;3

Lompoc;Turning cloudy;64;43;ESE;4;66%;0%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;49;NE;3;51%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;48;NNE;4;56%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;52%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;52%;1%;3

Madera;Dense fog will lift;58;37;NNE;4;85%;1%;3

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;21;SSE;7;62%;0%;2

Marysville;Mostly sunny;55;38;NNE;5;78%;3%;2

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;55;38;ENE;4;81%;2%;2

Merced;Dense fog will lift;58;39;SSE;2;80%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Dense fog will lift;58;39;SSE;2;80%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;46;E;4;58%;0%;3

Modesto;Mostly sunny;57;41;E;3;77%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Increasing clouds;59;45;WNW;3;73%;0%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny;57;36;NNE;10;36%;1%;3

Montague;Mostly sunny;46;26;N;5;70%;9%;2

Monterey Rabr;Turning cloudy;64;46;SE;2;60%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;43;29;SSE;2;65%;14%;2

Napa County;Increasing clouds;55;41;NE;10;78%;0%;2

Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;67;47;NNW;13;29%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;64;51;NE;3;65%;0%;3

Oakland;Turning cloudy, cool;56;44;ENE;7;72%;1%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;42;NE;3;64%;0%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;5;35%;1%;3

Oroville;Mostly sunny;57;42;ENE;5;66%;5%;2

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;51;ENE;12;43%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WNW;4;22%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;59;33;E;9;41%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;65;38;ESE;4;63%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;66;52;NE;12;40%;0%;3

Porterville;Mostly sunny;60;38;E;4;81%;1%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny;68;46;E;8;38%;1%;3

Redding;Mostly sunny;59;38;NNE;4;59%;10%;2

Riverside;Mostly sunny;72;47;NE;6;36%;0%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;70;42;E;7;38%;1%;3

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;53;39;N;5;85%;2%;2

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;54;38;N;5;79%;1%;2

Salinas;Turning cloudy;65;46;SSE;9;63%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNE;6;36%;0%;3

San Carlos;Increasing clouds;58;44;E;6;80%;1%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny;65;51;NE;5;68%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;50;E;4;55%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;50;ENE;3;55%;0%;3

San Francisco;Turning cloudy;55;45;ENE;7;83%;1%;3

San Jose;Turning cloudy;62;44;NW;4;68%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;3;61%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Inc. clouds;60;51;WNW;6;78%;1%;3

Sandberg;Winds subsiding;51;43;ENE;18;38%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ENE;4;48%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;62;44;ENE;4;75%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;43;ESE;5;63%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;65;50;N;3;54%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Turning out cloudy;57;41;E;6;78%;0%;2

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNE;4;72%;1%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;E;4;45%;0%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;18;SW;5;68%;0%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny;57;40;NNW;4;75%;0%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny;75;42;NW;4;29%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;14;N;1;78%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;64;40;WNW;5;32%;1%;3

Ukiah;Increasing clouds;60;41;ESE;4;63%;1%;2

Vacaville;Becoming cloudy;55;38;NNW;6;74%;1%;2

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;71;50;N;5;42%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Increasing clouds;61;44;E;4;70%;0%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;61;29;ENE;7;47%;0%;3

Visalia;Mostly sunny;57;37;NNE;3;85%;0%;3

Watsonville;Turning cloudy;65;44;NE;5;70%;0%;3

