CA Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;20;ESE;6;63%;0%;2 Arcata;Increasing clouds;58;46;SE;5;70%;7%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;56;40;E;4;72%;3%;2 Avalon;Turning cloudy;64;55;NW;4;51%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;65;41;ESE;5;61%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;55;38;ENE;4;72%;3%;2 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;47;22;SE;8;60%;1%;3 Bishop;Sunny, but chilly;48;23;NW;5;37%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;48;36;ENE;6;45%;5%;3 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;NE;8;41%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;5;38%;0%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;69;52;NE;13;35%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;65;49;ENE;5;63%;0%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;46;NE;15;38%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;42;NE;3;64%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;57;41;ENE;5;66%;6%;2 China Lake;Mostly sunny;60;32;NNW;5;36%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;5;35%;1%;3 Concord;Becoming cloudy;56;41;E;8;78%;0%;2 Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;E;7;31%;0%;3 Crescent City;Increasing clouds;53;46;E;4;71%;13%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;62;35;SE;7;32%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;60;27;NE;8;43%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;72;47;WNW;4;32%;0%;3 Eureka;Increasing clouds;57;46;SE;4;70%;7%;2 Fairfield;Increasing clouds;54;40;NNE;8;79%;0%;2 Fresno;Dense fog will lift;59;39;NE;3;75%;0%;3 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;47;ENE;3;43%;0%;3 Hanford;Mostly sunny;58;37;NNW;3;84%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;3;50%;0%;3 Hayward;Increasing clouds;58;43;ENE;7;76%;1%;3 Imperial;Mostly sunny;72;47;WNW;4;32%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;50;ENE;4;67%;0%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;60;33;NE;7;42%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;59;38;SSW;3;75%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;55;39;E;5;78%;3%;2 Livermore;Turning cloudy, cool;54;39;ENE;8;82%;1%;3 Lompoc;Turning cloudy;64;43;ESE;4;66%;0%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;49;NE;3;51%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;48;NNE;4;56%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;52%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;52%;1%;3 Madera;Dense fog will lift;58;37;NNE;4;85%;1%;3 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;21;SSE;7;62%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;55;38;NNE;5;78%;3%;2 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;55;38;ENE;4;81%;2%;2 Merced;Dense fog will lift;58;39;SSE;2;80%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Dense fog will lift;58;39;SSE;2;80%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;46;E;4;58%;0%;3 Modesto;Mostly sunny;57;41;E;3;77%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Increasing clouds;59;45;WNW;3;73%;0%;3 Mojave;Mostly sunny;57;36;NNE;10;36%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly sunny;46;26;N;5;70%;9%;2 Monterey Rabr;Turning cloudy;64;46;SE;2;60%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;43;29;SSE;2;65%;14%;2 Napa County;Increasing clouds;55;41;NE;10;78%;0%;2 Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;67;47;NNW;13;29%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;64;51;NE;3;65%;0%;3 Oakland;Turning cloudy, cool;56;44;ENE;7;72%;1%;3 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;42;NE;3;64%;0%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;5;35%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny;57;42;ENE;5;66%;5%;2 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;51;ENE;12;43%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WNW;4;22%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;59;33;E;9;41%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;65;38;ESE;4;63%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;66;52;NE;12;40%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;60;38;E;4;81%;1%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny;68;46;E;8;38%;1%;3 Redding;Mostly sunny;59;38;NNE;4;59%;10%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny;72;47;NE;6;36%;0%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;70;42;E;7;38%;1%;3 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;53;39;N;5;85%;2%;2 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;54;38;N;5;79%;1%;2 Salinas;Turning cloudy;65;46;SSE;9;63%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNE;6;36%;0%;3 San Carlos;Increasing clouds;58;44;E;6;80%;1%;3 San Diego;Mostly sunny;65;51;NE;5;68%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;50;E;4;55%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;50;ENE;3;55%;0%;3 San Francisco;Turning cloudy;55;45;ENE;7;83%;1%;3 San Jose;Turning cloudy;62;44;NW;4;68%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;3;61%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Inc. clouds;60;51;WNW;6;78%;1%;3 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;51;43;ENE;18;38%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ENE;4;48%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;62;44;ENE;4;75%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;43;ESE;5;63%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;65;50;N;3;54%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Turning out cloudy;57;41;E;6;78%;0%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNE;4;72%;1%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;E;4;45%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;18;SW;5;68%;0%;3 Stockton;Mostly sunny;57;40;NNW;4;75%;0%;2 Thermal;Mostly sunny;75;42;NW;4;29%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;14;N;1;78%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;64;40;WNW;5;32%;1%;3 Ukiah;Increasing clouds;60;41;ESE;4;63%;1%;2 Vacaville;Becoming cloudy;55;38;NNW;6;74%;1%;2 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;71;50;N;5;42%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Increasing clouds;61;44;E;4;70%;0%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;61;29;ENE;7;47%;0%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;57;37;NNE;3;85%;0%;3 Watsonville;Turning cloudy;65;44;NE;5;70%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather