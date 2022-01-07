CA Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;40;20;ESE;4;70%;0%;2 Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;53;37;ESE;4;76%;6%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;54;36;ESE;4;87%;9%;2 Avalon;Clouds breaking;58;49;ESE;6;78%;3%;2 Bakersfield;Clouds and sun;58;40;NE;5;72%;7%;2 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;56;36;E;6;80%;9%;2 Big Bear City;High clouds;49;23;SSE;6;89%;7%;3 Bishop;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;22;NNW;5;41%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Not as cold;44;34;ENE;4;58%;12%;3 Blythe;Partly sunny;68;44;NNE;5;50%;1%;3 Burbank;Clouds breaking;65;47;NE;4;67%;5%;3 Camarillo;Clouds breaking;62;46;ENE;5;73%;5%;2 Camp Pendleton;Some sun returning;61;47;NE;6;79%;4%;2 Campo;Cloudy and cool;59;44;ENE;4;59%;1%;1 Carlsbad;Some sun returning;63;42;N;4;78%;25%;2 Chico;Partly sunny;57;38;ENE;6;69%;11%;2 China Lake;Partly sunny;62;31;NNW;4;53%;0%;3 Chino;Clouds breaking;63;46;NNE;4;72%;5%;3 Concord;Low clouds;56;40;E;5;80%;25%;1 Corona;Clouds breaking;66;45;E;4;66%;4%;3 Crescent City;Partly sunny;51;41;E;4;76%;11%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;63;36;SE;8;45%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;60;29;NE;4;62%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly cloudy;71;46;W;3;45%;1%;2 Eureka;Partly sunny;53;39;ESE;5;76%;6%;2 Fairfield;Low clouds;56;40;ENE;6;80%;3%;1 Fresno;Clouds and sun;56;38;NNE;3;77%;8%;1 Fullerton;Clouds breaking;64;45;NE;3;72%;5%;2 Hanford;Rather cloudy;57;39;N;5;74%;9%;2 Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;63;48;NNE;3;71%;5%;2 Hayward;Partly sunny;55;41;E;6;75%;3%;3 Imperial;Mostly cloudy;71;46;W;3;45%;1%;2 Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;62;48;E;6;76%;25%;2 Lancaster;Partly sunny;61;31;NE;6;57%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;58;38;NNW;5;75%;9%;2 Lincoln;Periods of sun;56;38;SE;5;81%;7%;2 Livermore;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;37;ESE;7;85%;3%;2 Lompoc;High clouds;62;41;ESE;5;76%;3%;3 Long Beach;Some sun returning;62;46;NNE;3;75%;5%;2 Los Alamitos;Some sun returning;64;44;NE;4;78%;5%;2 Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;64;47;NNE;5;77%;5%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;64;47;NNE;5;77%;5%;2 Madera;Low clouds;55;37;E;5;82%;6%;1 Mammoth;Partly sunny;39;20;SE;4;72%;1%;2 Marysville;Partly sunny;57;38;ESE;7;76%;9%;2 Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;56;39;SSE;5;87%;6%;2 Merced;Low clouds;55;38;N;4;82%;5%;1 Merced (airport);Low clouds;55;38;N;4;82%;5%;1 Miramar Mcas;Some sun returning;62;44;ENE;5;78%;25%;2 Modesto;Low clouds;54;39;S;5;84%;5%;1 Moffett Nas;Variable cloudiness;55;41;SSE;3;82%;3%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny;59;35;NNE;7;53%;0%;3 Montague;Periods of sun;44;24;N;4;78%;16%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;41;ESE;4;72%;2%;3 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;42;23;S;1;77%;21%;2 Napa County;Clouds and sun;55;40;ENE;4;86%;3%;2 Needles;Partly sunny;69;47;NW;6;41%;0%;3 North Island;Some sun returning;62;48;ENE;5;76%;2%;2 Oakland;Clouds and sun, cool;55;42;E;6;72%;3%;2 Oceanside;Some sun returning;63;42;N;4;78%;25%;2 Ontario;Clouds breaking;63;46;NNE;4;72%;5%;3 Oroville;Periods of sun;58;40;E;5;71%;9%;2 Oxnard;Clouds breaking;59;47;NE;5;77%;4%;2 Palm Springs;High clouds and nice;73;51;WNW;3;36%;1%;3 Palmdale;Partly sunny;59;31;NE;6;53%;1%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;59;36;E;6;75%;6%;2 Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;60;48;NE;5;74%;4%;2 Porterville;Clouds and sun;56;36;ENE;4;76%;8%;2 Ramona;Clouds breaking;62;38;E;5;79%;25%;2 Redding;Partly sunny;59;36;N;5;64%;16%;2 Riverside;Clouds breaking;65;43;N;4;75%;5%;3 Riverside March;Some sun returning;63;41;ENE;4;74%;4%;3 Sacramento;Low clouds may break;56;40;SSE;6;82%;27%;1 Sacramento International;Clouds and sun;56;37;SE;6;82%;27%;2 Salinas;Partly sunny;61;42;E;6;76%;3%;3 San Bernardino;Some brightening;64;43;NNE;4;73%;4%;3 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;55;40;ESE;6;82%;2%;3 San Diego;Some sun returning;62;47;S;5;74%;2%;2 San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;62;46;E;5;75%;25%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;62;47;ENE;4;73%;25%;2 San Francisco;Partly sunny;54;43;ENE;6;78%;2%;2 San Jose;Variable cloudiness;57;40;SSE;4;77%;3%;2 San Luis Obispo;Some brightening;65;40;NE;6;65%;6%;3 San Nicolas Island;High clouds and cool;57;50;NNE;6;86%;4%;2 Sandberg;Partly sunny;51;42;E;11;63%;6%;3 Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;65;46;ENE;4;66%;5%;2 Santa Barbara;High clouds;60;39;ENE;5;77%;4%;2 Santa Maria;High clouds;62;40;E;7;73%;3%;3 Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;61;46;N;4;77%;5%;2 Santa Rosa;More clouds than sun;55;37;E;4;86%;2%;2 Santa Ynez;High clouds and cool;62;35;E;4;85%;4%;3 Santee;Clouds breaking;65;42;NNE;5;65%;25%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;38;14;SSE;5;72%;0%;3 Stockton;Low clouds may break;55;41;SSE;5;83%;26%;1 Thermal;High clouds and nice;73;43;NW;4;41%;1%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of sun;38;12;N;1;73%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;66;41;WNW;6;40%;1%;3 Ukiah;Periods of sun;57;33;E;1;73%;3%;2 Vacaville;Low clouds;57;39;NNE;5;77%;3%;1 Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;64;45;NNE;5;72%;5%;2 Vandenberg AFB;High clouds and cool;60;42;ESE;8;78%;4%;3 Victorville;Partly sunny;60;29;E;5;71%;3%;3 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;56;37;NNE;3;86%;8%;1 Watsonville;Variable cloudiness;60;39;ENE;5;84%;3%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather