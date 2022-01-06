CA Forecast

Skip to main content
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Rain and snow shower;41;27;WSW;19;80%;89%;1

Arcata;A little a.m. rain;52;38;ESE;6;85%;85%;1

Auburn;A little a.m. rain;49;38;E;6;95%;93%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny;57;48;ESE;5;85%;4%;1

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;53;46;SSE;5;92%;15%;2

Beale AFB;Morning rain, cloudy;54;43;SE;9;87%;95%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;53;27;WSW;8;76%;9%;3

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;55;25;NNW;7;42%;0%;2

Blue Canyon;A bit of snow;37;30;ESE;7;90%;93%;1

Blythe;Plenty of sun;70;47;SSE;4;40%;0%;3

Burbank;Cooler;64;48;E;5;69%;6%;3

Camarillo;Dense fog;59;47;ENE;4;81%;7%;2

Camp Pendleton;Dense fog;59;50;SSE;6;84%;29%;2

Campo;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;7;48%;25%;3

Carlsbad;Dense fog;62;48;SSE;3;82%;5%;2

Chico;A little a.m. rain;54;45;NE;10;89%;97%;1

China Lake;Clouds and sun;64;34;WNW;5;59%;0%;3

Chino;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;5;66%;80%;3

Concord;A little a.m. rain;57;43;SW;6;81%;60%;1

Corona;Mostly sunny;69;48;SSE;4;60%;25%;3

Crescent City;Periods of rain;50;40;SSE;8;86%;93%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;69;43;WSW;9;37%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;65;36;WSW;13;58%;0%;3

El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SE;4;35%;0%;3

Eureka;A little a.m. rain;53;39;ESE;6;84%;89%;1

Fairfield;A little a.m. rain;55;43;WNW;6;91%;60%;1

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;57;44;SE;3;79%;30%;1

Fullerton;Fog in the morning;63;50;SE;3;75%;6%;3

Hanford;Mainly cloudy;56;46;NW;5;79%;17%;1

Hawthorne;Dense fog;60;52;ENE;4;79%;6%;2

Hayward;A little a.m. rain;55;44;W;7;87%;65%;1

Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SE;4;35%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;52;SW;6;80%;3%;2

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;68;40;W;12;58%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;45;ESE;4;79%;58%;1

Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;53;42;ESE;7;98%;77%;1

Livermore;Cloudy;55;42;WSW;6;89%;33%;1

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;45;NNW;9;76%;27%;1

Long Beach;Patchy morning fog;60;50;ESE;3;83%;6%;3

Los Alamitos;Patchy morning fog;61;51;SE;4;86%;6%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;5;71%;6%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;5;71%;6%;3

Madera;Mostly cloudy;57;45;NNW;5;84%;44%;1

Mammoth;Rain, snow;40;23;SW;19;76%;84%;1

Marysville;A little a.m. rain;54;45;SE;10;95%;73%;1

Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;54;44;SSE;6;93%;69%;1

Merced;Mainly cloudy;57;42;E;2;81%;34%;1

Merced (airport);Mainly cloudy;57;42;E;2;81%;34%;1

Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun;62;49;S;5;78%;25%;2

Modesto;Cloudy;56;42;N;3;86%;35%;1

Moffett Nas;A little a.m. rain;57;44;WSW;4;83%;60%;1

Mojave;Partial sunshine;64;38;WNW;11;53%;1%;3

Montague;A touch of rain;48;28;N;10;74%;85%;1

Monterey Rabr;Showers around;59;45;N;3;72%;63%;1

Mount Shasta;A little snow;41;25;N;2;85%;85%;1

Napa County;A little a.m. rain;55;41;NW;7;91%;86%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;SSE;6;33%;1%;3

North Island;Low clouds breaking;61;54;SW;4;78%;3%;2

Oakland;A little a.m. rain;55;44;NW;8;84%;87%;1

Oceanside;Dense fog;62;48;SSE;3;82%;5%;2

Ontario;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;5;66%;80%;3

Oroville;A little a.m. rain;54;44;ENE;9;90%;95%;1

Oxnard;Dense fog;58;48;E;5;83%;6%;2

Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;NW;3;34%;0%;3

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;66;39;WSW;12;50%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Low clouds;59;41;ENE;4;79%;15%;1

Point Mugu;Dense fog;57;47;ENE;5;81%;6%;2

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;54;46;W;4;89%;15%;1

Ramona;Mostly sunny;66;41;SSE;6;65%;25%;3

Redding;A little a.m. rain;54;39;SSW;9;85%;87%;1

Riverside;Partial sunshine;68;47;SSE;4;62%;6%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;67;44;SE;4;60%;6%;3

Sacramento;A little a.m. rain;54;45;SW;7;95%;66%;1

Sacramento International;A little a.m. rain;55;42;S;8;85%;65%;1

Salinas;Showers around;60;46;NW;6;75%;70%;1

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;5;60%;40%;3

San Carlos;A little a.m. rain;55;44;WNW;7;88%;59%;1

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;61;54;S;5;82%;3%;2

San Diego Brown;Periods of sun, cool;63;50;SSW;5;73%;3%;1

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;50;S;4;74%;25%;1

San Francisco;A little a.m. rain;55;45;NW;8;89%;66%;1

San Jose;A little a.m. rain;58;44;N;6;78%;59%;1

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;62;46;NNE;7;70%;29%;1

San Nicolas Island;Windy;56;50;NW;20;88%;6%;3

Sandberg;Partial sunshine;56;41;WNW;10;59%;10%;3

Santa Ana;Dense fog will lift;63;52;SSE;4;76%;6%;3

Santa Barbara;Dense fog;61;44;NNE;5;81%;7%;1

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;61;44;NW;9;75%;11%;1

Santa Monica;Dense fog;59;50;ENE;3;86%;6%;2

Santa Rosa;A little a.m. rain;56;38;NNW;5;87%;72%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;61;40;NNE;5;85%;11%;1

Santee;Partly sunny;67;48;S;5;62%;25%;3

South Lake Tahoe;A little snow;38;16;WSW;12;71%;80%;1

Stockton;A little a.m. rain;57;44;NW;6;86%;61%;1

Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;E;3;41%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;38;14;SW;8;73%;83%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;45;WSW;4;31%;1%;3

Ukiah;A little a.m. rain;55;36;NW;3;81%;87%;1

Vacaville;A little a.m. rain;56;42;WNW;5;88%;85%;1

Van Nuys;Cooler;63;50;E;5;74%;6%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;45;N;12;78%;27%;1

Victorville;Partly sunny;65;37;SW;9;59%;4%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;55;43;SE;3;90%;16%;1

Watsonville;Low clouds;57;42;NE;4;89%;32%;1

