CA Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. Alturas;Rain and snow shower;41;27;WSW;19;80%;89%;1 Arcata;A little a.m. rain;52;38;ESE;6;85%;85%;1 Auburn;A little a.m. rain;49;38;E;6;95%;93%;1 Avalon;Partly sunny;57;48;ESE;5;85%;4%;1 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;53;46;SSE;5;92%;15%;2 Beale AFB;Morning rain, cloudy;54;43;SE;9;87%;95%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;53;27;WSW;8;76%;9%;3 Bishop;Mostly cloudy;55;25;NNW;7;42%;0%;2 Blue Canyon;A bit of snow;37;30;ESE;7;90%;93%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sun;70;47;SSE;4;40%;0%;3 Burbank;Cooler;64;48;E;5;69%;6%;3 Camarillo;Dense fog;59;47;ENE;4;81%;7%;2 Camp Pendleton;Dense fog;59;50;SSE;6;84%;29%;2 Campo;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;7;48%;25%;3 Carlsbad;Dense fog;62;48;SSE;3;82%;5%;2 Chico;A little a.m. rain;54;45;NE;10;89%;97%;1 China Lake;Clouds and sun;64;34;WNW;5;59%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;5;66%;80%;3 Concord;A little a.m. rain;57;43;SW;6;81%;60%;1 Corona;Mostly sunny;69;48;SSE;4;60%;25%;3 Crescent City;Periods of rain;50;40;SSE;8;86%;93%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;69;43;WSW;9;37%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;65;36;WSW;13;58%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SE;4;35%;0%;3 Eureka;A little a.m. rain;53;39;ESE;6;84%;89%;1 Fairfield;A little a.m. rain;55;43;WNW;6;91%;60%;1 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;57;44;SE;3;79%;30%;1 Fullerton;Fog in the morning;63;50;SE;3;75%;6%;3 Hanford;Mainly cloudy;56;46;NW;5;79%;17%;1 Hawthorne;Dense fog;60;52;ENE;4;79%;6%;2 Hayward;A little a.m. rain;55;44;W;7;87%;65%;1 Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SE;4;35%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;52;SW;6;80%;3%;2 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;68;40;W;12;58%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;45;ESE;4;79%;58%;1 Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;53;42;ESE;7;98%;77%;1 Livermore;Cloudy;55;42;WSW;6;89%;33%;1 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;45;NNW;9;76%;27%;1 Long Beach;Patchy morning fog;60;50;ESE;3;83%;6%;3 Los Alamitos;Patchy morning fog;61;51;SE;4;86%;6%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;5;71%;6%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;5;71%;6%;3 Madera;Mostly cloudy;57;45;NNW;5;84%;44%;1 Mammoth;Rain, snow;40;23;SW;19;76%;84%;1 Marysville;A little a.m. rain;54;45;SE;10;95%;73%;1 Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;54;44;SSE;6;93%;69%;1 Merced;Mainly cloudy;57;42;E;2;81%;34%;1 Merced (airport);Mainly cloudy;57;42;E;2;81%;34%;1 Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun;62;49;S;5;78%;25%;2 Modesto;Cloudy;56;42;N;3;86%;35%;1 Moffett Nas;A little a.m. rain;57;44;WSW;4;83%;60%;1 Mojave;Partial sunshine;64;38;WNW;11;53%;1%;3 Montague;A touch of rain;48;28;N;10;74%;85%;1 Monterey Rabr;Showers around;59;45;N;3;72%;63%;1 Mount Shasta;A little snow;41;25;N;2;85%;85%;1 Napa County;A little a.m. rain;55;41;NW;7;91%;86%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;SSE;6;33%;1%;3 North Island;Low clouds breaking;61;54;SW;4;78%;3%;2 Oakland;A little a.m. rain;55;44;NW;8;84%;87%;1 Oceanside;Dense fog;62;48;SSE;3;82%;5%;2 Ontario;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;5;66%;80%;3 Oroville;A little a.m. rain;54;44;ENE;9;90%;95%;1 Oxnard;Dense fog;58;48;E;5;83%;6%;2 Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;NW;3;34%;0%;3 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;66;39;WSW;12;50%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Low clouds;59;41;ENE;4;79%;15%;1 Point Mugu;Dense fog;57;47;ENE;5;81%;6%;2 Porterville;Mostly cloudy;54;46;W;4;89%;15%;1 Ramona;Mostly sunny;66;41;SSE;6;65%;25%;3 Redding;A little a.m. rain;54;39;SSW;9;85%;87%;1 Riverside;Partial sunshine;68;47;SSE;4;62%;6%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;67;44;SE;4;60%;6%;3 Sacramento;A little a.m. rain;54;45;SW;7;95%;66%;1 Sacramento International;A little a.m. rain;55;42;S;8;85%;65%;1 Salinas;Showers around;60;46;NW;6;75%;70%;1 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;5;60%;40%;3 San Carlos;A little a.m. rain;55;44;WNW;7;88%;59%;1 San Diego;Low clouds breaking;61;54;S;5;82%;3%;2 San Diego Brown;Periods of sun, cool;63;50;SSW;5;73%;3%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;50;S;4;74%;25%;1 San Francisco;A little a.m. rain;55;45;NW;8;89%;66%;1 San Jose;A little a.m. rain;58;44;N;6;78%;59%;1 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;62;46;NNE;7;70%;29%;1 San Nicolas Island;Windy;56;50;NW;20;88%;6%;3 Sandberg;Partial sunshine;56;41;WNW;10;59%;10%;3 Santa Ana;Dense fog will lift;63;52;SSE;4;76%;6%;3 Santa Barbara;Dense fog;61;44;NNE;5;81%;7%;1 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;61;44;NW;9;75%;11%;1 Santa Monica;Dense fog;59;50;ENE;3;86%;6%;2 Santa Rosa;A little a.m. rain;56;38;NNW;5;87%;72%;1 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;61;40;NNE;5;85%;11%;1 Santee;Partly sunny;67;48;S;5;62%;25%;3 South Lake Tahoe;A little snow;38;16;WSW;12;71%;80%;1 Stockton;A little a.m. rain;57;44;NW;6;86%;61%;1 Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;E;3;41%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;38;14;SW;8;73%;83%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;45;WSW;4;31%;1%;3 Ukiah;A little a.m. rain;55;36;NW;3;81%;87%;1 Vacaville;A little a.m. rain;56;42;WNW;5;88%;85%;1 Van Nuys;Cooler;63;50;E;5;74%;6%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;45;N;12;78%;27%;1 Victorville;Partly sunny;65;37;SW;9;59%;4%;3 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;55;43;SE;3;90%;16%;1 Watsonville;Low clouds;57;42;NE;4;89%;32%;1