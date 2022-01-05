CA Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Low clouds;44;33;SSW;5;89%;55%;1 Arcata;A shower in the p.m.;56;50;SSE;5;87%;98%;1 Auburn;Mostly cloudy;53;46;SSE;4;98%;62%;1 Avalon;Fog to sun;66;48;SSW;4;46%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Periods of sun;56;42;ESE;4;86%;3%;3 Beale AFB;Mainly cloudy;55;48;SSE;5;88%;62%;1 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;57;30;SW;5;61%;1%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;55;27;NW;5;45%;1%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;48;35;SSE;4;73%;66%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;ENE;5;39%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and nice;74;49;ESE;4;46%;0%;3 Camarillo;Sunshine;66;46;E;5;65%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;NNE;5;72%;0%;3 Campo;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;NE;6;34%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;ENE;3;69%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly cloudy;55;50;SE;5;94%;61%;1 China Lake;Mostly sunny;62;34;WNW;4;51%;0%;3 Chino;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;NE;5;47%;1%;3 Concord;Decreasing clouds;58;49;SW;3;86%;30%;1 Corona;Sunny and nice;77;44;SE;5;43%;0%;3 Crescent City;A passing shower;53;48;S;12;92%;99%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;65;39;SW;4;43%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;61;32;WSW;1;68%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;SW;3;32%;0%;3 Eureka;A shower in the a.m.;55;50;SSE;6;87%;96%;1 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;55;49;WSW;5;92%;30%;1 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;56;43;N;3;84%;13%;2 Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;SE;2;55%;0%;3 Hanford;Some sun, fog early;55;44;SE;4;85%;10%;2 Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;NE;3;60%;1%;3 Hayward;Decreasing clouds;57;48;WSW;5;83%;30%;1 Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;SW;3;32%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;ESE;4;67%;0%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;61;36;W;5;63%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;56;43;NNW;4;85%;12%;1 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;55;49;SSE;5;95%;85%;1 Livermore;Decreasing clouds;57;45;WSW;5;89%;30%;1 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;47;NNW;7;80%;1%;3 Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;N;2;65%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;SSE;4;69%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;ESE;4;53%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;ESE;4;53%;1%;3 Madera;Mostly cloudy;56;43;SE;4;89%;14%;2 Mammoth;Cloudy;44;35;SSW;7;83%;61%;1 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;54;50;SSE;5;95%;61%;1 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;49;SSE;4;95%;58%;1 Merced;Mostly cloudy;57;45;N;2;86%;18%;1 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;57;45;N;2;86%;18%;1 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;ENE;4;57%;0%;3 Modesto;Mostly cloudy;56;47;ESE;2;87%;62%;1 Moffett Nas;Decreasing clouds;58;48;N;3;88%;44%;1 Mojave;Mostly sunny;60;37;WNW;6;53%;1%;3 Montague;Low clouds;51;42;S;6;82%;74%;1 Monterey Rabr;Decreasing clouds;61;48;NW;5;79%;28%;1 Mount Shasta;Low clouds may break;44;38;SSE;1;90%;97%;1 Napa County;Mostly cloudy;57;49;WSW;5;93%;30%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNW;7;35%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;65;51;E;2;66%;0%;3 Oakland;Decreasing clouds;56;49;WSW;5;87%;44%;1 Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;ENE;3;69%;0%;3 Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;NE;5;47%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;56;51;SE;5;90%;65%;1 Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;63;47;N;5;71%;1%;3 Palm Springs;Sunny and beautiful;75;49;W;2;31%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;61;38;SSW;3;56%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Clouds and sun;62;41;SE;4;80%;9%;3 Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;N;5;67%;1%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;56;42;N;4;91%;7%;3 Ramona;Plenty of sun;72;37;ESE;5;44%;1%;3 Redding;Mostly cloudy;56;48;SSW;2;87%;86%;1 Riverside;Sunny and beautiful;75;45;SE;5;47%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sunny and warm;75;42;ESE;5;44%;1%;3 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;54;49;SSE;5;100%;44%;1 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;55;48;S;4;90%;55%;1 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;63;49;W;6;80%;29%;2 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;74;46;ESE;4;44%;0%;3 San Carlos;Decreasing clouds;57;48;W;5;86%;44%;1 San Diego;Mostly sunny;65;49;SW;5;71%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;ESE;3;50%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;ENE;3;54%;0%;3 San Francisco;Decreasing clouds;56;48;W;6;89%;30%;1 San Jose;Decreasing clouds;60;48;NNE;4;84%;44%;1 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;68;45;NNE;7;64%;6%;3 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;60;50;NW;7;83%;1%;3 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;45;WNW;9;45%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;70;49;SE;4;64%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;4;80%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;65;46;NW;7;73%;4%;3 Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;65;49;N;4;68%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;56;49;WSW;4;91%;62%;1 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;67;41;NNE;4;77%;4%;3 Santee;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;SSE;5;45%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Partial sunshine;45;34;WSW;7;76%;25%;3 Stockton;Mostly cloudy;57;50;SSE;4;88%;67%;1 Thermal;Sunny and nice;75;38;WNW;3;37%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A thick cloud cover;44;30;SSW;3;82%;40%;1 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;W;5;31%;1%;3 Ukiah;Periods of sunshine;59;47;S;1;81%;72%;2 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;57;48;SW;3;91%;30%;1 Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;73;48;ESE;5;48%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNW;9;77%;2%;3 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;S;4;60%;0%;3 Visalia;Fog, then some sun;54;41;N;3;94%;9%;2 Watsonville;Decreasing clouds;63;48;N;4;88%;29%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather