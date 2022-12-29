CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 48 54 / 90 100 100

Klamath 56 46 56 / 100 100 100

Del Norte Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 41 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 47 54 / 90 100 100

Northern Humboldt Coast-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 49 56 / 100 100 100

Arcata 56 48 56 / 100 100 100

Eureka 56 48 56 / 100 100 100

Fortuna 54 49 56 / 100 100 100

Southwestern Humboldt-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 43 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 45 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 47 55 / 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 44 51 / 100 100 100

Hoopa 47 43 50 / 100 100 100

Willow Creek 48 42 50 / 90 100 100

Southern Humboldt Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 44 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 47 55 / 100 100 100

Northern Trinity-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 6000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of

5 to 7 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 35 43 / 90 100 100

Weaverville 40 35 44 / 90 100 100

Southern Trinity-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 27 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 42 35 47 / 90 100 100

Ruth 46 38 50 / 90 100 100

Mendocino Coast-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. West wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 47 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 48 57 / 90 100 100

Point Arena 54 49 57 / 90 100 100

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 46 54 / 100 100 100

Laytonville 47 43 53 / 90 100 100

Willits 47 43 55 / 90 100 100

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet falling to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59. West wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 47 42 53 / 90 100 100

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to

46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 47 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 46 56 / 80 100 100

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. West wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 43 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 50 45 57 / 70 100 100

Northern Lake-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely through the day.

Snow level 4000 feet rising 7000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1

inch. Highs 39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56. West wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 47 38 54 / 70 100 100

Southern Lake-

309 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 46 43 54 / 80 100 100

Middletown 49 42 56 / 90 100 100

Clearlake 47 42 56 / 70 100 100

