CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

105 FPUS56 KEKA 191043

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-200145-

Coastal Del Norte-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to

67. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 38 56 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-200145-

Del Norte Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 36 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-200145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 36 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 37 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 37 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 36 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-200145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-200145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 37 66 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 65 34 65 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 66 31 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-200145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 34 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-200145-

Northern Trinity-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 36 64 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 61 30 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-200145-

Southern Trinity-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 27 63 / 0 0 0

Ruth 61 28 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-200145-

Mendocino Coast-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44. East wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45. North

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 39 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 43 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-200145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 34 63 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 62 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-200145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 29 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-200145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to

74. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 34 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-200145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 31 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-200145-

Northern Lake-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 28 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-200145-

Southern Lake-

243 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 62 33 62 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 31 66 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 62 34 63 / 0 0 0

