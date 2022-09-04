CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Labor Day.

CAZ101-050115-

Coastal Del Norte-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 78.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog overnight.

Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 83. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 72 to 87. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 70 to

85. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 56 66 /

Klamath 74 55 78 /

$$

CAZ102-050115-

Del Norte Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 88 55 93 /

$$

CAZ103-050115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 76.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog overnight.

Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming north around

5 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. North

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 76 to 91. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

70 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 53 65 /

Arcata 70 55 71 /

Eureka 66 55 67 /

Fortuna 71 55 73 /

$$

CAZ104-050115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 97. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows

54 to 64. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 89 57 94 /

$$

CAZ105-050115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 97 59 103 /

Hoopa 94 54 100 /

Willow Creek 96 54 101 /

$$

CAZ106-050115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 95 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 97 53 104 /

$$

CAZ107-050115-

Northern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 117.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 102 to 117.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

97 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 57 99 /

Weaverville 103 57 106 /

$$

CAZ108-050115-

Southern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 96 to 111.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 102 49 107 /

Ruth 95 58 100 /

$$

CAZ109-050115-

Mendocino Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 82 to 97. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs 79 to

94. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 53 70 /

Point Arena 66 55 68 /

$$

CAZ110-050115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 111. Lows 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 93 55 97 /

Laytonville 98 59 103 /

Willits 95 56 100 /

$$

CAZ111-050115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 117.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 102 to 117.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 111. Lows 62 to

72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 102 56 107 /

$$

CAZ112-050115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

95 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 96 57 103 /

$$

CAZ113-050115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows 64 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

93 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 104 61 110 /

$$

CAZ114-050115-

Northern Lake-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 109. Lows 66 to

76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 105 55 109 /

$$

CAZ115-050115-

Southern Lake-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 98 to 112.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 108. Lows

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 101 63 105 /

Middletown 104 63 109 /

Clearlake 105 64 109 /

$$

