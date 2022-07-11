CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-120015-

Coastal Del Norte-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

79. West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 74 57 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 87 59 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-120015-

Del Norte Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 100 63 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-120015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 63 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 73 57 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 78 57 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 74 57 68 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 81 57 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-120015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 97 59 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-120015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 111 69 101 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 108 65 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 109 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-120015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 102 60 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-120015-

Northern Trinity-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 107 66 99 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 109 65 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-120015-

Southern Trinity-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 109 62 101 / 0 0 0

Ruth 97 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-120015-

Mendocino Coast-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

79. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 77. West wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 74 54 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 66 54 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-120015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 94 59 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 96 60 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 99 60 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-120015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 102 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-120015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-120015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 105 64 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-120015-

Northern Lake-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 108 60 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-120015-

Southern Lake-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 103 64 95 / 0 0 0

Middletown 101 59 92 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 104 65 96 / 0 0 0

