CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

_____

786 FPUS56 KEKA 191120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-200230-

Coastal Del Norte-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

79. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 49 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200230-

Del Norte Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 47 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 49 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 47 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 79 51 88 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 50 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 78 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 83 to

98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 47 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200230-

Northern Trinity-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 91 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 79 47 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 81 46 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200230-

Southern Trinity-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 41 87 / 0 0 0

Ruth 73 45 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200230-

Mendocino Coast-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 48 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 49 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-200230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 89 to

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 46 79 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 73 45 81 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 45 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 86 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 77 45 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 82 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 45 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 88 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 83 49 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-200230-

Northern Lake-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 88 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 83 44 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-200230-

Southern Lake-

420 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 88 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 79 49 87 / 0 0 0

Middletown 84 51 90 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 82 52 88 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather