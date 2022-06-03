CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

_____

867 FPUS56 KEKA 031056

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-040200-

Coastal Del Norte-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

through the day. Highs 56 to 66. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 58 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 52 59 / 40 70 100

Klamath 66 50 66 / 30 60 100

$$

CAZ102-040200-

Del Norte Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 51 66 / 30 70 100

$$

CAZ103-040200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain through the day. Highs 59 to 69. West wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69. South

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 51 65 / 30 50 100

Arcata 64 53 66 / 20 50 90

Eureka 61 53 64 / 30 50 100

Fortuna 65 53 65 / 20 40 90

$$

CAZ104-040200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 70. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55. In the valleys,

west wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 66. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 68.

South wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 50 61 / 20 30 90

$$

CAZ105-040200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain through the day. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 54 68 / 20 60 90

Hoopa 74 53 70 / 20 50 90

Willow Creek 75 53 70 / 20 50 90

$$

CAZ106-040200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 51 66 / 10 30 80

$$

CAZ107-040200-

Northern Trinity-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 74 48 60 / 10 60 70

Weaverville 79 50 67 / 10 50 70

$$

CAZ108-040200-

Southern Trinity-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 46 67 / 10 40 70

Ruth 67 45 61 / 10 40 70

$$

CAZ109-040200-

Mendocino Coast-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the

night. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68. South

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 59 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 51 62 / 10 20 80

Point Arena 54 51 56 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ110-040200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 50 65 / 10 30 80

Laytonville 66 50 63 / 10 20 60

Willits 67 49 65 / 0 20 50

$$

CAZ111-040200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 49 66 / 10 20 60

$$

CAZ112-040200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 51 67 / 0 20 30

$$

CAZ113-040200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 53 72 / 0 20 30

$$

CAZ114-040200-

Northern Lake-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 78 46 71 / 0 20 40

$$

CAZ115-040200-

Southern Lake-

356 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 62 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 74 51 68 / 0 10 30

Middletown 77 52 72 / 0 10 20

Clearlake 77 53 71 / 0 10 20

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather