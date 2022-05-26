CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

CAZ101-270015-

Coastal Del Norte-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. West wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 57 / 10 10 20

Klamath 68 49 64 / 10 10 10

CAZ102-270015-

Del Norte Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 61. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 77 52 67 / 10 10 20

CAZ103-270015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 50 61 / 10 0 10

Arcata 65 51 64 / 10 0 10

Eureka 61 51 60 / 10 0 10

Fortuna 68 52 65 / 10 0 10

CAZ104-270015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. North wind up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

72. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 50 67 / 10 0 10

CAZ105-270015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 83 56 75 / 10 10 10

Hoopa 85 54 75 / 10 0 10

Willow Creek 85 54 76 / 10 0 10

CAZ106-270015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 52 73 / 10 0 10

CAZ107-270015-

Northern Trinity-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 51 75 / 10 10 10

Weaverville 87 53 80 / 10 0 10

CAZ108-270015-

Southern Trinity-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 85 49 77 / 10 0 0

Ruth 78 49 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ109-270015-

Mendocino Coast-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

76. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

70. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 50 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 50 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-270015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 77 52 70 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 77 52 69 / 0 0 0

Willits 76 52 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-270015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 81 51 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-270015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 50 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-270015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

39 to 49.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 54 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-270015-

Northern Lake-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

35 to 45.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 87 50 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-270015-

Southern Lake-

207 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

40 to 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 82 54 77 / 0 0 0

Middletown 80 53 81 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 83 56 80 / 0 0 0

