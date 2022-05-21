CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-220045-

Coastal Del Norte-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 71. North wind around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 45 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 46 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-220045-

Del Norte Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 49 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-220045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 44 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 47 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 47 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-220045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 46 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-220045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 81 50 81 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 48 78 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 78 48 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-220045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-220045-

Northern Trinity-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 45 78 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 82 46 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-220045-

Southern Trinity-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 42 80 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 44 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-220045-

Mendocino Coast-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 48 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 49 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-220045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 46 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 74 46 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-220045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 78 45 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-220045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 45 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-220045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 95.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 47 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-220045-

Northern Lake-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 82 46 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-220045-

Southern Lake-

245 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 97.

Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 88.

Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 49 80 / 0 0 0

Middletown 84 51 86 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

