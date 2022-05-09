CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

455 FPUS56 KEKA 091017

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-100130-

Coastal Del Norte-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 38 53 / 90 20 20

Klamath 55 34 58 / 80 20 30

$$

CAZ102-100130-

Del Norte Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 24 to

34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 34 59 / 80 30 20

$$

CAZ103-100130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy frost

overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting

to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 36 54 / 90 30 30

Arcata 54 36 56 / 90 30 30

Eureka 53 38 55 / 90 30 30

Fortuna 52 37 55 / 90 30 30

$$

CAZ104-100130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 42 to 55. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to

41. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 34 56 / 80 40 30

$$

CAZ105-100130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 33 59 / 70 30 30

Hoopa 53 33 59 / 80 30 40

Willow Creek 54 33 59 / 80 40 40

$$

CAZ106-100130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 32 58 / 70 40 30

$$

CAZ107-100130-

Northern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy frost overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 26 51 / 80 50 60

Weaverville 53 28 56 / 70 30 50

$$

CAZ108-100130-

Southern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 24 54 / 70 30 40

Ruth 45 23 49 / 70 40 50

$$

CAZ109-100130-

Mendocino Coast-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain

showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 57. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy frost

overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 38 54 / 70 40 40

Point Arena 50 42 51 / 50 30 30

$$

CAZ110-100130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in

the evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 32 56 / 60 40 40

Laytonville 49 29 53 / 50 30 40

Willits 50 30 53 / 60 20 40

$$

CAZ111-100130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 26 54 / 60 40 50

$$

CAZ112-100130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 33 55 / 50 20 30

$$

CAZ113-100130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 54 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 34 60 / 50 20 40

$$

CAZ114-100130-

Northern Lake-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy frost

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 24 57 / 70 30 50

$$

CAZ115-100130-

Southern Lake-

317 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 91. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 32 56 / 50 20 40

Middletown 57 32 59 / 40 10 40

Clearlake 54 34 56 / 40 10 40

$$

