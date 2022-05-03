CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-040200-

Coastal Del Norte-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs

58 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows

41 to 51. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast around

10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 44 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 45 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-040200-

Del Norte Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 74 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-040200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind

around 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68. South wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 42 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 43 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 44 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 45 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-040200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

South wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 69 44 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-040200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 51 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 79 49 84 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 47 84 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 78 47 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-040200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 43 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040200-

Northern Trinity-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

North wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 74 46 80 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 83 45 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040200-

Southern Trinity-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 41 86 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 43 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040200-

Mendocino Coast-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 49 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 44 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 45 79 / 0 0 0

Willits 74 45 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 43 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 45 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 81 46 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-040200-

Northern Lake-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

47 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 82 45 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-040200-

Southern Lake-

347 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 84. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

55 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 48 82 / 0 0 0

Middletown 83 50 86 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 81 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

