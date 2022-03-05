CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

128 FPUS56 KEKA 051106

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-060215-

Coastal Del Norte-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 38 53 / 0 0 0

Klamath 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-060215-

Del Norte Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 33 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-060215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to

41. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 56 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 35 53 / 10 0 0

Arcata 51 34 55 / 10 0 0

Eureka 50 38 53 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 50 35 54 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-060215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 41 to 52. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to

41. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 35 54 / 10 0 0

CAZ105-060215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 33 63 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 52 32 58 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 53 31 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ106-060215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55. North wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 32 60 / 10 0 0

CAZ107-060215-

Northern Trinity-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet in

the morning. Highs 42 to 57. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 27 55 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 53 27 62 / 10 0 0

CAZ108-060215-

Southern Trinity-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 24 62 / 10 0 0

Ruth 49 25 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ109-060215-

Mendocino Coast-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 38 55 / 10 0 0

Point Arena 49 41 53 / 10 0 0

CAZ110-060215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 31 58 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 50 30 58 / 10 0 0

Willits 51 30 58 / 10 0 0

CAZ111-060215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 26 60 / 10 0 0

CAZ112-060215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 32 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ113-060215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 72. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 32 63 / 10 0 0

CAZ114-060215-

Northern Lake-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 28 61 / 10 0 0

CAZ115-060215-

Southern Lake-

306 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 33 60 / 10 0 0

Middletown 56 34 63 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 54 34 62 / 10 0 0

