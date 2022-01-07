CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ101-081315-

Coastal Del Norte-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. East wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

53 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

likely. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 41 50 42 54 / 20 0 0 0

Klamath 37 50 40 56 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ102-081315-

Del Norte Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

likely. Highs 44 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 36 54 37 59 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ103-081315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the night. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 56. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. East

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 38 50 41 55 / 20 0 0 0

Arcata 38 50 41 57 / 20 0 0 0

Eureka 39 50 43 55 / 10 0 0 0

Fortuna 38 51 41 57 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ104-081315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

33 to 43. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 34 to

44. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 36 51 38 55 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ105-081315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the evening. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 60. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 34 53 36 58 / 20 0 0 0

Hoopa 36 53 37 56 / 20 0 0 0

Willow Creek 35 53 36 56 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ106-081315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 35 53 35 59 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ107-081315-

Northern Trinity-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 25 41 25 45 / 10 0 0 0

Weaverville 29 48 29 50 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ108-081315-

Southern Trinity-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the evening. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 27 49 27 50 / 10 0 0 0

Ruth 26 50 27 51 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ109-081315-

Mendocino Coast-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

34 to 44. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight.

Lows 35 to 45. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 41 51 43 57 / 10 0 0 0

Point Arena 45 51 45 55 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ110-081315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 35 53 34 57 / 10 0 0 0

Laytonville 32 51 32 55 / 10 0 0 0

Willits 33 53 33 56 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ111-081315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 30 51 29 54 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ112-081315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 36 54 38 56 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ113-081315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 35 56 35 60 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ114-081315-

Northern Lake-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 29 52 30 53 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ115-081315-

Southern Lake-

204 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 34 53 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 35 55 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 35 52 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

