CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

636 FPUS56 KEKA 062201

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-071315-

Coastal Del Norte-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44. East wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 48 50 41 50 / 100 80 20 0

Klamath 46 48 38 49 / 100 80 20 0

$$

CAZ102-071315-

Del Norte Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Windy. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

35 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet falling to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level

3000 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 44 51 36 54 / 100 90 20 0

$$

CAZ103-071315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around

50. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. East

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 50 40 49 / 100 80 20 0

Arcata 48 50 39 49 / 90 80 10 0

Eureka 49 51 41 49 / 90 80 10 0

Fortuna 48 50 39 50 / 90 80 10 0

$$

CAZ104-071315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 45 to 55.

Northeast wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. East wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 45 49 37 51 / 100 80 10 0

$$

CAZ105-071315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Snow level 5000 feet. South wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy

valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 50 35 54 / 100 90 20 0

Hoopa 44 50 36 53 / 100 90 10 0

Willow Creek 44 50 35 53 / 90 90 10 0

$$

CAZ106-071315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Snow level 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 45 51 35 54 / 100 80 10 0

$$

CAZ107-071315-

Northern Trinity-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 34 39 25 41 / 100 90 10 0

Weaverville 38 47 29 49 / 90 90 10 0

$$

CAZ108-071315-

Southern Trinity-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows

32 to 42. South wind around 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 36 47 28 49 / 90 90 10 0

Ruth 35 44 26 50 / 90 90 10 0

$$

CAZ109-071315-

Mendocino Coast-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight.

Lows 35 to 45. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

48 to 63. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 53 43 51 / 90 80 0 0

Point Arena 50 53 44 51 / 90 80 0 0

$$

CAZ110-071315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46. South wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 43 51 35 53 / 90 80 10 0

Laytonville 42 48 32 52 / 90 90 10 0

Willits 42 49 34 53 / 80 90 10 0

$$

CAZ111-071315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers overnight. Snow level

6000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 40. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations

up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 39 48 30 52 / 80 90 10 0

$$

CAZ112-071315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 46 51 36 54 / 80 80 0 0

$$

CAZ113-071315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost

overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 45 54 36 57 / 70 80 10 0

$$

CAZ114-071315-

Northern Lake-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight. Lows

33 to 43. Southwest wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52. West wind around 20 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 46 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 37 48 29 54 / 70 90 10 0

$$

CAZ115-071315-

Southern Lake-

201 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 42 51 35 54 / 50 90 0 0

Middletown 41 54 35 56 / 30 90 0 0

Clearlake 41 51 35 53 / 30 80 0 0

$$

_____

