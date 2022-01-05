CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. South wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

48 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 52 48 51 / 80 60 100 80

Klamath 50 52 47 54 / 80 60 100 90

Del Norte Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. South wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 55 44 51 / 80 60 100 90

Northern Humboldt Coast-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. South

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59. South wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 53 48 52 / 60 30 90 90

Arcata 51 54 48 52 / 60 30 90 80

Eureka 51 54 49 52 / 60 20 90 80

Fortuna 51 56 48 51 / 50 20 90 80

Southwestern Humboldt-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 52 45 49 / 40 20 100 80

Northern Humboldt Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 36 to

46. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 47 54 44 50 / 60 40 90 100

Hoopa 48 53 44 49 / 60 30 90 90

Willow Creek 46 54 44 49 / 50 20 90 90

Southern Humboldt Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 39 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 47 55 45 50 / 20 20 90 80

Northern Trinity-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the

night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level

6500 feet overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South wind around

20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 36 43 34 40 / 30 10 90 100

Weaverville 39 50 38 46 / 20 10 80 90

Southern Trinity-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 38 50 36 46 / 20 10 70 90

Ruth 38 49 35 44 / 20 10 80 90

Mendocino Coast-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 54 49 54 / 20 10 90 80

Point Arena 51 54 50 52 / 10 10 90 70

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. South wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 50 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 45 54 43 50 / 20 20 90 80

Laytonville 43 52 42 47 / 10 10 80 80

Willits 43 54 42 49 / 10 10 70 80

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 41 52 39 47 / 10 10 70 90

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 49 54 45 52 / 10 10 70 80

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 45 57 45 54 / 10 10 70 80

Northern Lake-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 38 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 38 53 37 47 / 10 0 60 90

Southern Lake-

204 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 43 55 42 50 / 0 0 50 80

Middletown 42 57 41 54 / 0 0 40 90

Clearlake 41 56 41 51 / 0 0 40 80

