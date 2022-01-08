Skip to main content
Weather

CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;33;E;3;81%

Arcata;Sunny;45;E;2;95%

Auburn;Sunny;50;Calm;0;76%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;51;E;3;79%

Bakersfield;Cloudy;52;WNW;3;87%

Beale AFB;Sunny;48;NNW;5;83%

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;43;E;7;36%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;48;NW;5;25%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;37;N;7;56%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;64;W;3;46%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;57%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;59;ENE;6;61%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;3;76%

Campo;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;3;67%

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;66%

Chico;Partly sunny;41;N;6;100%

China Lake;Partly sunny;50;Calm;3;47%

Chino;Partly sunny;58;S;2;63%

Concord;Cloudy;48;ESE;3;86%

Corona;Mostly sunny;58;Calm;0;69%

Crescent City;Sunny;45;ESE;5;82%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;5;41%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;49;SSE;3;63%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;6;63%

Eureka;Sunny;43;SE;3;93%

Fairfield;Cloudy;52;N;9;100%

Fresno;Cloudy;48;WNW;6;96%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;61%

Hanford;Partly sunny;52;NNW;9;89%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;59;ESE;6;66%

Hayward;Cloudy;51;ENE;8;76%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;6;63%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;64%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;56;NNE;4;42%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;54;NNW;12;80%

Lincoln;Sunny;50;NNW;6;81%

Livermore;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;92%

Lompoc;Sunny;53;Calm;0;85%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;3;74%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;3;74%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;59;SE;2;64%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;59;SE;2;64%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;48;W;4;100%

Mammoth;Sunny;35;S;3;84%

Marysville;Sunny;50;N;6;79%

Mather AFB;Sunny;52;N;9;81%

Merced;Cloudy;48;NNW;7;92%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;48;NNW;7;92%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;3;64%

Modesto;Cloudy;47;NW;9;98%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;52;NNE;8;81%

Mojave;Partly sunny;54;E;6;43%

Montague;Sunny;35;Calm;0;81%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;54;ESE;5;77%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;33;Calm;0;88%

Napa County;Partly sunny;46;SW;5;92%

Needles;Mostly sunny;61;ENE;5;36%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;6;66%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;51;ENE;3;90%

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;66%

Ontario;Partly sunny;58;S;2;63%

Oroville;Sunny;49;WNW;5;77%

Oxnard;Sunny;59;N;5;64%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;36%

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;51;W;3;51%

Paso Robles;Cloudy;48;N;5;89%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;59;SSE;3;59%

Porterville;Cloudy;51;WNW;3;92%

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;3;63%

Redding;Sunny;48;N;3;76%

Riverside;Partly sunny;57;WNW;3;69%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;54;SE;3;61%

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;9;89%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;51;N;8;89%

Salinas;Cloudy;50;SE;7;93%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;55;Calm;0;66%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;5;87%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;6;66%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;5;64%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;58;S;6;66%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;51;ENE;3;85%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;80%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;61;N;3;57%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;56;Calm;0;77%

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;43;NW;12;70%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;62;S;2;65%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;58;SSE;5;71%

Santa Maria;Sunny;53;Calm;0;89%

Santa Monica;Sunny;58;N;3;71%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;47;NNE;5;83%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;52;Calm;0;87%

Santee;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;67%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;27;Calm;0;66%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;6;89%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;10;44%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;26;E;2;84%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;63;NNW;8;33%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%

Vacaville;Cloudy;53;NNW;6;82%

Van Nuys;Sunny;56;Calm;0;64%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;6;70%

Victorville;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;53%

Visalia;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Watsonville;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;86%

