CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Wednesday, January 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;8;82%

Arcata;Cloudy;55;SE;3;97%

Auburn;Sunny;55;SSE;5;66%

Avalon;Sunny;60;NNW;2;39%

Bakersfield;Sunny;53;SE;7;71%

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;53;SSE;6;85%

Big Bear City;Sunny;50;W;6;40%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;0;55%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;43;S;5;76%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;59;NNE;5;28%

Burbank;Sunny;61;Calm;0;34%

Camarillo;Sunny;58;Calm;0;59%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;58;WNW;2;70%

Campo;Sunny;70;SE;5;18%

Carlsbad;Sunny;54;Calm;0;61%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;42;Calm;0;59%

Chino;Sunny;63;SE;3;36%

Concord;Cloudy;55;S;7;83%

Corona;Sunny;53;Calm;0;60%

Crescent City;Showers;52;SSE;10;100%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;48;W;6;53%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;42;Calm;0;71%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;38%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;5;86%

Fairfield;Partly sunny;56;SW;16;89%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;79%

Fullerton;Sunny;58;Calm;0;55%

Hanford;Cloudy;50;S;6;89%

Hawthorne;Sunny;59;E;5;51%

Hayward;Cloudy;55;SE;7;86%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;38%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;59;NE;5;57%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;50;NE;5;65%

Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;53;WSW;3;82%

Lincoln;Partly sunny;54;SSE;8;93%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Lompoc;Sunny;63;N;13;51%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;55;W;3;68%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;55;W;3;68%

Los Angeles;Sunny;58;ESE;3;57%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;58;ESE;3;57%

Madera;Mostly sunny;54;SW;1;100%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;39;SW;10;99%

Marysville;Cloudy;51;S;7;89%

Mather AFB;Cloudy;52;SSE;5;93%

Merced;Partly sunny;50;SE;3;89%

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;50;SE;3;89%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;58;N;3;64%

Modesto;Sunny;56;Calm;0;78%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;5;76%

Mojave;Partly sunny;48;N;3;53%

Montague;Cloudy;40;W;6;89%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;71%

Mount Shasta;Fog;40;Calm;0;96%

Napa County;Showers;52;WSW;5;96%

Needles;Sunny;53;NNE;5;29%

North Island;Mostly sunny;58;Calm;0;69%

Oakland;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;92%

Oceanside;Sunny;54;Calm;0;61%

Ontario;Sunny;63;SE;3;36%

Oroville;Sunny;55;SSE;7;77%

Oxnard;Sunny;57;SSE;3;54%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;32%

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;49;WNW;5;68%

Paso Robles;Fog;47;NNE;3;92%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;58;SSE;7;69%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;52;SSE;6;74%

Ramona;Sunny;61;WNW;5;34%

Redding;Cloudy;53;SE;6;89%

Riverside;Sunny;53;Calm;0;50%

Riverside March;Sunny;57;Calm;0;50%

Sacramento;Cloudy;51;S;6;96%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;52;S;6;93%

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%

San Bernardino;Sunny;57;Calm;0;38%

San Carlos;Cloudy;52;SE;6;87%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;58;Calm;0;69%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;60;Calm;0;51%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;60;Calm;0;64%

San Francisco;Cloudy;54;SSE;3;92%

San Jose;Partly sunny;55;Calm;0;79%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;59%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;59;NW;18;69%

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;46;N;9;70%

Santa Ana;Sunny;58;ESE;2;59%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;69;Calm;0;43%

Santa Maria;Sunny;62;N;15;53%

Santa Monica;Sunny;59;Calm;0;53%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;59;Calm;0;67%

Santee;Sunny;52;Calm;0;61%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;37;S;3;78%

Stockton;Sunny;55;Calm;0;79%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;58;NW;3;37%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;80%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;61;NE;4;31%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;86%

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;57;N;3;80%

Van Nuys;Sunny;66;ENE;5;34%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;N;17;55%

Victorville;Partly sunny;52;NNW;6;50%

Visalia;Cloudy;49;SSE;5;86%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

