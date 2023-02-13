Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Wrestlers advance to Division 3 regional tournament

Six from Chippewa Hills, four from Reed City, two from Big Rapids

John RaffelSports Director
Reed City's Bryson Hughe looks to make a move against Pinconing's Tyler Brooks during Saturday's 190-pound title match at BRHS. Hughes won a 7-6 decision. He won his 150th career match during the day.

Pioneer photo/John Raffel

BIG RAPIDS – Four wrestlers from Reed City placed in the top four at individual districts on Saturday and have advanced to the Division 3 regional this weekend in Grayling.

The top four from the regional will advance to the state final at Ford Field March 4-5. Placing for Reed City were Elijah Lentz (138), Bryson Hughes (190), Wyatt Spalo (hwt.) and Carter Johnson (106).

Hughes notched his 150th career win during the tournament.

“We had a good day today,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “We had four guys coming out of the districts to the regionals. I feel really good about all of these guys going on to the state tournament from the regional. We’re excited.”

Hughes won his title match with a 7-6 win over Tyler Brooks of Pinconning.

Wyatt Spalo took first with a 5-1 decision over James Bouchey of Clare.

Johnson lost his match for third place on an 18-6 decision to Ben Briggs of Standish-Sterling

Lentz lost his title match on a pin in 3:38 to Alex Goodson of Meridian.

 

John Raffel
