Wrestlers advance to Division 3 regional tournament

Pioneer photo/John Raffel

BIG RAPIDS – Four wrestlers from Reed City placed in the top four at individual districts on Saturday and have advanced to the Division 3 regional this weekend in Grayling.

The top four from the regional will advance to the state final at Ford Field March 4-5. Placing for Reed City were Elijah Lentz (138), Bryson Hughes (190), Wyatt Spalo (hwt.) and Carter Johnson (106).