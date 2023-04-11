Washington-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. Taylor Ward walks. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Taylor Ward out at second. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow center field. Mike Trout to second. Brandon Drury walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Mike Trout to third. Luis Rengifo singles to right field. Brandon Drury to third. Hunter Renfroe scores. Mike Trout scores. Gio Urshela lines out to deep right field to Lane Thomas.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 2, Nationals 0.