Washington-Colorado Runs

Nationals second. Stone Garrett singles to right field. CJ Abrams flies out to deep left center field to Yonathan Daza. Lane Thomas singles to left field. Stone Garrett to second. Ildemaro Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Lane Thomas out at second. Stone Garrett to third. Victor Robles singles to right field. Ildemaro Vargas to third. Stone Garrett scores. Victor Robles to second. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Alex Call walks. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to first base to Mike Moustakas.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Yonathan Daza doubles to deep left center field. Elias Diaz singles to right center field. Yonathan Daza to third. Ezequiel Tovar grounds out to shortstop. Elias Diaz out at second. Yonathan Daza scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Charlie Blackmon lines out to shallow infield to Lane Thomas.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies fourth. Elehuris Montero strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza grounds out to first base, Dominic Smith to Chad Kuhl. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Ezequiel Tovar flies out to right center field to Victor Robles.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Rockies 2.

Nationals fifth. Alex Call walks. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Alex Call to third. Dominic Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jeimer Candelario out at second. Alex Call scores. Keibert Ruiz pops out to Elehuris Montero. Stone Garrett singles to shallow infield. Dominic Smith to third. Throwing error by Ezequiel Tovar. CJ Abrams grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Mike Moustakas.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Rockies 2.

Rockies fifth. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Charlie Blackmon flies out to shallow left field to Alex Call. Kris Bryant pops out to shallow infield to Jeimer Candelario. Ryan McMahon flies out to shallow infield to Victor Robles.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 3, Rockies 3.

Nationals sixth. Lane Thomas hit by pitch. Ildemaro Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lane Thomas out at second. Victor Robles singles to right field. Ildemaro Vargas to second. Alex Call singles to left field. Victor Robles to second. Ildemaro Vargas to third. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Dominic Smith walks. Alex Call to second. Victor Robles to third. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Keibert Ruiz walks. Dominic Smith to second. Alex Call to third. Victor Robles scores. Keibert Ruiz to second. Dominic Smith to third. Alex Call scores. Stone Garrett strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Rockies 3.

Rockies sixth. Mike Moustakas walks. Elehuris Montero doubles to left field. Mike Moustakas to third. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shallow right field, Dominic Smith to Erasmo Ramirez. Elehuris Montero to third. Mike Moustakas scores. Elias Diaz doubles to deep center field. Elehuris Montero scores. Ezequiel Tovar singles to shortstop. Elias Diaz to third. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Ezequiel Tovar to third. Elias Diaz scores. Kris Bryant hit by pitch. Charlie Blackmon to second. Ryan McMahon walks. Kris Bryant to second. Charlie Blackmon to third. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Mike Moustakas grounds out to shallow infield, Hobie Harris to Dominic Smith.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 7, Nationals 6.