Toronto-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. MJ Melendez doubles to shallow right field. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to left field to Daulton Varsho. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. MJ Melendez scores. Michael Massey singles to right field. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Kyle Isbel singles to right center field. Michael Massey to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Brandon Belt. Kyle Isbel to second. Michael Massey scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to first base, Cavan Biggio to Brandon Belt.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Blue jays 0.