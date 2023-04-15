Texas-Houston Runs

Rangers third. Robbie Grossman reaches on error. Throwing error by Mauricio Dubon. Travis Jankowski singles to second base. Robbie Grossman to third. Leody Taveras reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Travis Jankowski to third. Robbie Grossman out at home. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Leody Taveras to second. Travis Jankowski scores. Josh H. Smith hit by pitch. Marcus Semien to second. Leody Taveras to third. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia singles to shortstop. Josh H. Smith to second. Marcus Semien to third. Leody Taveras scores. Josh Jung strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 0.