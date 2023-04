Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado singles to center field. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Nolan Arenado to second. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to first base to Ty France. Willson Contreras to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Jordan Walker doubles to deep right field. Willson Contreras scores. Nolan Arenado scores. Tommy Edman flies out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Mariners 0.

Mariners second. Teoscar Hernandez doubles. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Jarred Kelenic singles to shallow center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging. Jose Caballero grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Mariners 1.

Mariners fourth. Eugenio Suarez strikes out on a foul tip. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. AJ Pollock grounds out to shallow left field, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Mariners 2.

Mariners sixth. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France flies out to shallow center field to Brendan Donovan. Eugenio Suarez walks. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on third strike. AJ Pollock doubles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Eugenio Suarez scores. Julio Rodriguez scores. Jarred Kelenic out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Alec Burleson. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Tom Murphy flies out to deep right field to Jordan Walker.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Cardinals 2.