Cardinals first. Tommy Edman singles to shortstop. Dylan Carlson singles to left center field. Tommy Edman to second. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to deep right field to Brian Anderson. Tommy Edman to third. Nolan Arenado out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Joey Wiemer. Dylan Carlson to second. Tommy Edman scores. Willson Contreras singles to shallow center field. Dylan Carlson scores. Tyler O'Neill called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Brewers 0.