REED CITY – Reed City’s soccer fields currently aren’t usable with the lingering snow amounts, but coach Andrea Pollaski and her Coyotes are working out in the middle school gymnasium to get ready for the upcoming season.

Practices stated on Monday.

Pollaski is in her seventh season as coach.

“We’re a little low on numbers right now,” she said. “We’ve go a couple more coming in. Hopefully that will bring our numbers up so we can have some subs, two, possibly three, that will come out in the next couple of days.”

There are two weeks of practices prior to the one-week spring break late in the month before the start of the regular season in early April.

The first game is set for April 6 at Hart, followed by the CSAA opener at Kent City on April 12 and a home soccer tournament on April 15.

The emphasis right now is on soccer fundamentals.

“On the agenda is getting the kids in shape and working on touches, making sure they have the right techniques, know how to dribble and pass correctly and how to shoot the right way,” Pollaski said. “We working with our goalies, too.”

With natural grass to work with at their practice and playing fields, Pollaski said it will be a matter of time before they’re usable once the snow melts and the muddy leftover goes away.

One player, Carly Carlson, has had an active offseason, Pollaski noted.

“She likes to play travel soccer in Cadillac and plays in the fall,” Pollaski said. “Other than that, most of the kids are involved in other sports like volleyball and basketball.”

So far, the turnout includes three freshmen, four to five seniors “but not much for juniors,” Pollaski said.