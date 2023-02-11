Russell shines in return to Lakers after trade by T-Wolves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in his Lakers return after being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, and Los Angeles beat the Golden State Warriors 109-103 on Saturday night in a rivalry missing the star power of injured greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Schroder made a key layup with 1:17 to play after Donte DiVincenzo's 3-pointer cut the Lakers' lead to 105-101. Anthony Davis had a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds and blocked one of his three shots on a late jumper by Klay Thompson.