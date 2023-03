REED CITY — Reed City wrestling continued the upward trend to the program in 2022-23.

The Coyotes took sixth place in the conference this season after finishing with an overall record of 25-11 and a conference mark of 3-5.

"As a team we took a big step forward in creating a championship culture this year. For the first time in a couple years we were able to fill all 14 weights with backups in most of them," 37th-year head coach Roger Steig said.

The Coyotes found success at many levels during the season. This included wins over Lakeview, which was ranked 10th in Division 4 at the time. They also handed Hart's wrestling team its only loss of the season.

"In many ways we met or exceeded our expectations as a team. We strengthened our nonleague schedule a ton this year and to improve to a 25-win season was a good accomplishment," Steig said. "The fact that all 11 of our team losses were by two matches or less tells you how close we were to an unbeaten season. The fact that we finished sixth in the conference was a bit of a disappointment but our conference was very strong in wrestling this year and again we did not lose to anyone in it by more than two matches so our goal to win it was realistic."

The key graduates for the Coyotes are Bryson Hughes and Noah Morgan. Hughes finished the season with a 50-2 record. He would win a state championship this season and finished his career with three conference championships and 158 career wins. Noah Morgan finished 2022-23 with a record of 14-8. He ends his career with a conference championship and was a two-time all-conference selection.

Next year, the Coyotes will be returning 13 wrestlers. Sophomore Wyatt Spalo is the top returning wrestler at 47-9. He took seventh in the state championships and is a two-time all-conference selection. Junior Izaiah Lentz finished with a 42-8 season record and is a three-time all-conference selection.

"We are already super excited about next year with 13 solid wrestlers returning from this years squad and a solid eighth grade class coming in we will be very competitive." Steig said.