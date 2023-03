REED CITY –When it comes to Reed City sports, no one has ever played a more important role than getting Coyote girls bowling started than senior Morgan Morley.

She was one of the girls on the team in its very first season.

It was first her season in the sport in any capacity.

“I just wanted to try something new,” Morley said, late in the season. “I came out on my own. It’s been going good. I’ve improved a lot. It’s come from a lot of practice and a lot of consistency.”

Morley and the other bowlers were at the Evart lanes twice a week for practices with head coach Thomas Wheeler.

Her highest game was a 190 and it’s an accomplishment she won’t soon forget.

“It was a lot of consistency and strikes and spares,” Morley said.

There was Morley and one other girl on the team. The Coyotes weren’t able to rack up a team score because of not having enough bowlers, but were able to post individual scores.

Morley said she focused on using her own skills while handling the challenge of different oil patterns at various alleys. Getting strikes were a strength while Morley was looking to improve on spares.

As she gets ready to graduate, Morley is hopeful more girls will join the Reed City bowling program next season.