REED CITY – David Windquist and the Reed City boys track team are presenting a lot of numbers for the Coyotes this season and is hoping this means a lot of points and victories.

On Thursday, March 23, at the Saginaw Valley State University Indoor Invitational, in Division 3, Winquist was third leg on the 4x300 relay team with Noah McKinney, Andrew Kiaunis and Bryson Hughes and took eighth in 2 minutes, 41.02 seconds. He was 26th in the long jump in 15 feet, 7 inches.

It's his senior season and he’s in his second year of track. As a junior, he got a personal record of 18-8 in the long jump. He also ran the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Windquist figures he’ll be running the 4x1 and 4x2 relays, the 200 meters and long jump.

His goals include “getting my PR for long jump and PR for the (200) meters.”

Windquist also plays basketball and football along with track. Football was his favorite but a lot of Reed City players on the gridiron are now running track.

“We have a lot of other guys doing relays,” he said. “We have a lot of fast runners.”

The numbers for Reed City outdoor track are in the high 20s and Windquist expects the Coyotes to be title contenders.

He and his teammates were eager for the weather to warm up so they could be outside. The first outdoor meet is set to be at Hart on April 8 followed by a CSAA meet at Central Montcalm on April 11.

THE DAVID WINDUIST FILE

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite TV show: SpongeBob

Favorite movie: Transformers

Favorite musical group: Little Baby

Favorite activity outside of sports: Being outdoors