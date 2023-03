This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

REED CITY – Cadillac gained revenge on the Reed City girls basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with a 53-36 Division 2 district first-round victory.

Reed City beat Cadillac 31-27 two weeks ago in a regular season game.

The season ends for Reed City at 10-12.

“We never got untracked,” Reed City Tim Beilfuss said. “Give credit to Cadillac. We did not shoot the ball tonight. They forced us into turnovers. We talked at the beginning of the game that transition points were going to be really big anytime we play in this type of a slugfest.”

Cadillac got off to a good start and left the Coyotes in a hole. The Vikings led 11-5 after the first quarter and opened the second with a 10-0 run. Madelyn Schamaneck scored off a steal for a 21-5 Viking lead. Kyleigh Weck and Molly Bowman scored for Reed City to stop the skid. Casey Terryn hit two free throws to cut it to 26-18 at halftime.

Weck scored midway in the quarter but the Coyotes trailed 37-26.

Cadillac was up 43-29 going into the fourth. Reina McMahons’ triple gave Cadillac a 49-29 lead early in the fourth. Morgan Hammond netted a triple last in the game for Reed City.

“Cadillac definitely came out and toward the end you could definitely see the experience difference between them and us,” Reed City junior Molly Bowman said, adding in comparison to the last two times the two teams met, “they came out harder and more aggressive than we expected.”

“Cadillac made eight threes and I’m betting that’s their best shooting night of the year,” Beilfuss said. “I maybe needed to go to man a little earlier. But the kids played hard.”

Casey Terryn scored nine points and Christina Malackanich six for Reed City.

Kaleigh Seiger had 14 points for Cadillac and Joslyn Seeley added 10.

“Casey Terryn hasn’t really played much since before Christmas and got hurt right after Ludington,” Beilfuss said. “She had a better game. When we lost Tina, that was a big hole to fill. We’re returning all those kids. We lose one senior (Malackanich) and return everyone else. But Tina has been a four-year varsity player for us. We have some work to do this summer. We’ll get the guards situation figured out and take care of the basketball better.”

“Things could have been better,” Malackanich said. “We competed as hard as we could.”