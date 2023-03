REED CITY – Hundreds of Reed City sports fans welcomed back the three Reed City wrestlers who returned from the state wrestling finals at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Bryson Hughes brought home a state title in Division 3 at 190 pounds while Wyatt Spalo was seventh at 285 and Carter Johnson was a state qualifier at 106.

The wrestlers on Sunday, March 5, received a heroes’ welcome after returning to Osceola County from Ford Field. Coach Roger Steig said Reed City wrestlers got an escort from the sheriff’s department from Evart to Reed City late morning. At Reed City, the fire department, city police and sheriff’s department escorted the team through downtown Reed City.

“It was a big crowd,” Steig said. “The streets were lined on both sides. All the way through town and up to the school. At the school, we got out and Ryan (Hansen, athletic director) talked a little to the crowd and I talked to them. The mayor (Roger Meinert) of Reed City talked to the crowd of what it meant to Reed City and everything.

“There were probably a couple of hundred people there. It was pretty cool.”

Steig pointed out Hughes was 50-2 and he is only the third wrestler in the history of Reed City to become state champion.

“It has been 22 years since our last champion,” Steig said. “Bryson ends his four-year varsity career with 157 wins. He was all-conference all four years and conference champion three of those years. He is a three-time state qualifier, and two-time state medalist.”

Spalo was first-team All Conference for the second year in a row.

Johnson, Steig noted, “made his first trip to the state championships this year and wrestled tough. He was all-conference this year for the second time.”