REED CITY – Reed City was 0-2-1 at the Coldwater tournament on Saturday in baseball action.

Reed City lost to Hanover-Horton 15-1 in the first game.

Dylan Walsh and Caleb Somers did the pitching.

Maverick Conklin, Max Hammond and Landon Jackson each had a hit.

The Coyotes lost 14-3 to Coldwater. Zach Erickson had two hits and Reese Dew and Noah Morgan had one apiece. Morgan and Dew both pitched.

In the third game, Reed City tied Coloma 4-4 Erickson had a hit, Max Hammond had a hit and two RBIs, Xavier Allen had two hits. Noah Morgan, Somers and Bowman and Jared Lockhart had hits.

Hammond threw five innings gave up one hit and had 13 strikeouts. Allen went two innings and had seven strikeouts.

“This opened our eyes to what we needed to work on like baserunning and defense,” Reed City coach Eric Grannis said. “It was good to get this exposure as we get into conference play this week.”

Reed City plays Tuesday at Central Montcalm.



Pine River 15, Farwell 0

Pine River 15, Farwell 5

FARWELL -- Jordan Nelson was the winning pitcher for Pine River in the first game and had seven strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Dean had three hits and two RBIs. Jack Smith and Dan Leydet both had a single and two RBIs. Kaiden Hubble had two hits and an RBI. Blake Nichols had a single and RBI.

In the second game, Cash Wheeler had a double and three RBIs, Leydet had a double and RBI. Nelson had a single and two RBIs.

Pine River is at Kalkaska on Monday.