Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 58 36.3 556-1202 .463 244-658 510-558 .914 1866 32.2
Simons 62 35.0 467-1045 .447 212-562 160-179 .894 1306 21.1
Grant 63 35.7 434-913 .475 144-359 278-342 .813 1290 20.5
Nurkic 52 26.8 262-505 .519 43-119 127-192 .661 694 13.3
Reddish 18 28.2 72-163 .442 28-86 32-39 .821 204 11.3
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Sharpe 72 20.8 238-500 .476 79-219 45-66 .682 600 8.3
Thybulle 17 27.7 51-109 .468 27-70 5-10 .500 134 7.9
Watford 56 19.0 148-267 .554 22-54 61-82 .744 379 6.8
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Eubanks 71 19.5 180-263 .684 3-7 70-105 .667 433 6.1
Little 50 17.5 114-251 .454 52-137 27-39 .692 307 6.1
Johnson 38 9.6 56-154 .364 23-70 20-31 .645 155 4.1
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Knox 12 8.1 16-32 .500 4-15 3-3 1.000 39 3.3
Walker 47 9.0 52-120 .433 7-30 25-33 .758 136 2.9
Arcidiacono 7 14.7 6-22 .273 5-13 0-0 .000 17 2.4
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Butler 11 3.6 1-5 .200 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.2
TEAM 73 240.7 2952-6181 .478 951-2584 1479-1842 .803 8334 114.2
OPPONENTS 73 240.7 3102-6355 .488 890-2374 1388-1774 .782 8482 116.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 44 233 277 4.8 425 7.3 109 0 50 191 18
Simons 18 143 161 2.6 253 4.1 142 0 42 128 14
Grant 53 230 283 4.5 150 2.4 152 0 51 116 53
Nurkic 114 357 471 9.1 149 2.9 185 0 43 119 44
Reddish 11 45 56 3.1 37 2.1 38 0 23 30 6
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Sharpe 56 132 188 2.6 58 .8 121 0 33 57 21
Thybulle 18 43 61 3.6 25 1.5 38 0 30 12 14
Watford 40 177 217 3.9 116 2.1 111 0 31 63 9
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Eubanks 112 250 362 5.1 85 1.2 151 0 34 55 80
Little 24 106 130 2.6 47 .9 58 0 17 29 19
Johnson 10 30 40 1.1 48 1.3 41 0 19 36 6
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Knox 4 15 19 1.6 3 .3 10 0 2 1 0
Walker 37 58 95 2.0 23 .5 46 0 6 20 10
Arcidiacono 0 7 7 1.0 15 2.1 11 0 3 4 0
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Butler 1 2 3 .3 1 .1 3 0 1 0 4
TEAM 698 2292 2990 41.0 1758 24.1 1480 0 489 1001 324
OPPONENTS 763 2333 3096 42.4 1927 26.4 1538 0 565 937 308
