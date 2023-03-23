Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 58 36.3 556-1202 .463 244-658 510-558 .914 1866 32.2
Simons 62 35.0 467-1045 .447 212-562 160-179 .894 1306 21.1
Grant 63 35.7 434-913 .475 144-359 278-342 .813 1290 20.5
Nurkic 52 26.8 262-505 .519 43-119 127-192 .661 694 13.3
Reddish 17 28.5 71-157 .452 28-83 30-37 .811 200 11.8
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Sharpe 71 20.5 229-480 .477 75-208 43-64 .672 576 8.1
Thybulle 16 28.6 49-106 .462 26-68 5-8 .625 129 8.1
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Watford 55 18.9 143-257 .556 22-52 56-77 .727 364 6.6
Little 49 17.5 112-246 .455 52-134 27-39 .692 303 6.2
Eubanks 70 19.5 175-256 .684 3-7 68-103 .660 421 6.0
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Johnson 37 9.1 52-145 .359 22-66 17-28 .607 143 3.9
Knox 11 7.3 13-24 .542 4-12 3-3 1.000 33 3.0
Arcidiacono 6 13.5 6-17 .353 5-11 0-0 .000 17 2.8
Walker 46 8.7 46-107 .430 7-29 23-31 .742 122 2.7
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Butler 10 3.2 1-5 .200 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.2
TEAM 72 240.7 2915-6095 .478 945-2553 1463-1824 .802 8238 114.4
OPPONENTS 72 240.7 3054-6271 .487 873-2346 1377-1760 .782 8358 116.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 44 233 277 4.8 425 7.3 109 0 50 191 18
Simons 18 143 161 2.6 253 4.1 142 0 42 128 14
Grant 53 230 283 4.5 150 2.4 152 0 51 116 53
Nurkic 114 357 471 9.1 149 2.9 185 0 43 119 44
Reddish 9 43 52 3.1 35 2.1 36 0 23 30 6
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Sharpe 54 130 184 2.6 56 .8 120 0 33 54 20
Thybulle 18 43 61 3.8 24 1.5 38 0 29 10 14
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Watford 40 171 211 3.8 113 2.1 109 0 31 61 8
Little 23 105 128 2.6 47 1.0 58 0 17 29 18
Eubanks 111 244 355 5.1 84 1.2 150 0 32 54 79
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Johnson 9 29 38 1.0 42 1.1 37 0 15 34 6
Knox 4 13 17 1.5 2 .2 10 0 2 1 0
Arcidiacono 0 7 7 1.2 9 1.5 11 0 1 3 0
Walker 36 56 92 2.0 22 .5 42 0 5 19 10
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Butler 1 1 2 .2 1 .1 3 0 1 0 3
TEAM 690 2269 2959 41.1 1735 24.1 1466 0 479 989 319
OPPONENTS 752 2297 3049 42.3 1894 26.3 1519 0 559 921 300
