Pittsburgh-Colorado Runs

Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep center field. Bryan Reynolds lines out to second base to Alan Trejo. Andrew McCutchen doubles to deep right center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Carlos Santana singles to left center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Connor Joe doubles to deep center field. Carlos Santana scores. Rodolfo Castro lines out to deep center field to Harold Castro. Mark Mathias walks. Jack Suwinski walks. Mark Mathias to second. Connor Joe to third. Jason Delay singles to left field. Jack Suwinski to second. Mark Mathias scores. Connor Joe scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes lines out to left field to Jurickson Profar.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Rockies 0.

Pirates second. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen homers to center field. Carlos Santana walks. Connor Joe singles to shallow center field. Carlos Santana to third. Rodolfo Castro singles to left field. Connor Joe to second. Carlos Santana scores. Mark Mathias doubles to left center field. Rodolfo Castro to third. Connor Joe scores. Jack Suwinski out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Mark Mathias to third. Rodolfo Castro scores. Jason Delay grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to Mike Moustakas.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Kris Bryant walks. Ryan McMahon singles to right field. Kris Bryant to third. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Bryan Reynolds. Kris Bryant scores. Alan Trejo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McMahon to second. Fielding error by Mark Mathias. Harold Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Alan Trejo out at second. Ryan McMahon to third. Ezequiel Tovar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Harold Castro out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Pirates 9, Rockies 1.

Pirates sixth. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Serven to Mike Moustakas. Carlos Santana singles to shallow center field. Connor Joe singles to center field. Carlos Santana to second. Rodolfo Castro homers to center field. Connor Joe scores. Carlos Santana scores. Mark Mathias singles to center field. Jack Suwinski reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mark Mathias out at second. Jason Delay singles to right field. Jack Suwinski to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to Mike Moustakas.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 12, Rockies 1.

Rockies eighth. Ryan McMahon grounds out to first base, Mark Mathias to Connor Joe. Mike Moustakas walks. Alan Trejo grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Connor Joe. Mike Moustakas to second. Harold Castro singles to shallow center field. Mike Moustakas scores. Ezequiel Tovar reaches on error. Harold Castro to second. Fielding error by Rodolfo Castro. Brian Serven reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ezequiel Tovar out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Pirates 12, Rockies 2.

Pirates ninth. Jason Delay flies out to shallow right field to Mike Moustakas. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to left field. Ji Hwan Bae walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Tucupita Marcano pinch-hitting for Andrew McCutchen. Tucupita Marcano doubles to deep left center field. Ji Hwan Bae to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Canaan Smith-Njigba grounds out to first base to Mike Moustakas. Tucupita Marcano to third. Ji Hwan Bae scores. Connor Joe hit by pitch. Rodolfo Castro flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 14, Rockies 2.

Rockies ninth. Jurickson Profar walks. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base. Jurickson Profar out at second. Yonathan Daza walks. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left center field. Yonathan Daza scores. Mike Moustakas flies out to center field to Ji Hwan Bae.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 14, Rockies 3.