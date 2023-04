LE ROY — The Pine River Track and Field team is gearing up for a competitive season, with head coach Nate Swanson's first year leading the charge.

Last season, the team finished fourth in a tough Highland Conference, but with a strong group of freshmen coming in, Swanson is looking to build on that success.

"I was the middle school girls coach here at Pine River last year and they won the conference, so we do have a great group of freshmen coming in," Swanson said.

The team will be without key athletes from last season, but Swanson is confident in the new talent stepping up. Swanson said that a couple girls to look out for will be seniors Ellie Rigling in mid-distance running and Lillian Pylman in throwing.

Other Pine River athletes to keep an eye out for are sophomore pole-vaulter Maddy Sterly, sophomore jack-of-all trades athlete Hannah Bakalar, sophomore distance runner Annabeth Allee and a couple freshman coming off of big middle school seasons with Ellie Popma in the sprints and Ali Wheaton in the hurdles.

With a solid lineup, Swanson has high expectations for the team's performance.

"I will expect us to be a threat at each meet this year. We should have athletes in each event that will do well, and we have good depth so that will help us in adjusting to other teams' rosters. The plan is to finish in the upper tier of the conference this year," Swanson said.

The team is facing a tough conference, with six teams that can win on any given night. McBain and Manton were the top two teams last year.

Swanson said the team's strength lies in its depth this year, with a roster of versatile athletes. In preparation for the season, the team has been focusing on improving their conditioning and strength.

"We want to be trained well enough that at the end of races we are the stronger ones and have more in the tank than others. I know that is a goal of most teams, but we are really focused on getting tougher physically and mentally," Swanson said.