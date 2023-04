HART – The Reed City boys and the Pine River girls both took second places in the eight-team Hart & Sole Music Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.

Hart won the boys meet with 136 points while Reed City was second with 98 to edge out Reed City, which had 94. Pine River had 11.

Hart won the girls with 173, followed by Pine River with 66 and Ludington with 64. Reed City was sixth with 51.

For the Reed City boys, taking firsts were Noah McKinney in the high jump (5 feet 10 inches), Bryson Hughes in the 200 meters (24.16 seconds), the 4x100 relay team of John Ondrus, Logan Bregg, Aiden Storz and Hughes (46.08), the foursome of August Rohde, Elijah and Izaiah Lentz and Anthony Kiaunis in the 4x400 relay (3:37.67), and the 4x800 relay team of Ryan Allen, Kiaunis, Rohde and Isaac Clementshaw (8:42.49).

For the Reed City girls, taking seconds were Emma Johnston in the high jump (4-10), Aubrey Vandawater in the 100 meters (14.42), Oliva Moore in the discus (87-5), and the 4x100 relay team of Natalee Albright, Ava Hammar, Johnston and Vandawater (56.24).

The Pine River girls were led by Lillian Pylman, who was first in the shot put (30-2 ½). The 4x200 relay team of Jersey Johnson, Aubrey Lewis, Eloise Popma and Anika Prosch were second in the 4x200 relay (2:04.47) as was the foursome of Johnson, Kaylee Nethes, Elsie Rigling and Hanna Bakalar in the 4x400 relay (4:57.58).

"For our first meet we competed really well against some very tough track programs," Pine River Nathan Swanson said. "I am super proud of the girls for getting second place overall."

I always love to get the first meet under our belts so that we know what our bar is and now we get back to work and keep grinding.

For the PR boys, Damien Beach won the long jump (18-8).

Taking seconds were Kiaunis in the 800 meters (2:07.70), the 4x200 relay team of Hughes, Kiaunis, Ondrus and Storz (1:37.89),

Izaiah Lentz was third in the 400 meters (54.65).

“ In the 200 dash, the boys were able to score 17 points of 31 available,” Reed City coach Justice Long said. “Anthony Kiaunis had a great run in the 800. Senior Olivia Moore placed second in the discus. Freshman Noah McKinney placed first in the high jump, calmly jumping his way over 5-10, but fell short at 6 foot. He will be one to watch.

“Boys 4x100 won just barely over Hart. Great race, ran by a very senior crew of seniors and juniors. Boys 4x200 were able to place second, scoring from the slow heat and beating all but one from the fast heat; losing by 0.6 seconds. Our boys 4x4 took first by a solid 3.5 seconds. It was great to see another team of experienced athletes run a great race. Our boys 4x8 also took 1st place by 10-plus seconds.”

Long is excited with his boys relays team.

“They will definitely be something to watch this year,” Long said. “Our boys are determined to keep working hard and make their goals of being state bound. We also fielded our very first girls relay 4x100 in a season or two. They were able to place second. These ladies are excited to be running together.”

Reed City is Central Montcalm on Tuesday. Pine River is at Clare on Wednesday.