Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series

Throughout four unsuccessful power plays in their playoff opener at Edmonton, coach Todd McLellan told his Los Angeles Kings players to simplify their approach.
Adrian Kempe doesn't even remember what the specific lesson was late in the game, but it worked. Another Oilers penalty set the scene for Anze Kopitar's 6-on-4 tying goal with 16.7 seconds left in regulation — and Edmonton's seventh penalty of the game nine minutes into overtime paved the way for Kempe's game-winner that gave Los Angeles a comeback victory and the lead in the first-round series.