Paredes hits grand slam, Rays beat A's for 7th straight win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam during Tampa Bay's six-run second inning, and Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night to extend their season-opening win streak to seven games.
The Rays are the first major league team to win each of their first seven games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association, according to STATS LLC. The Maroons' season-opening stretch went 13 games. No other big league team has had a run of more than four.