WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined for Baltimore's second consecutive shutout, and substitute Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer to help the Orioles to a 4-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Bradish (1-0) allowed five hits and a walk in six innings in his return from a bruised foot. The right-hander left his first start of the season April 3 at Texas in the second inning after he was hit by a line drive.

Baltimore pitchers have now produced 26 consecutive scoreless frames. After the White Sox scored four runs in the first inning Sunday, the Orioles blanked Chicago for the rest of that game and then beat the Nationals 1-0 on Tuesday night.

MacKenzie Gore (2-1) allowed only three hits in six innings, but one of them was Frazier's two-run shot in the fourth. Frazier entered the game in the bottom of the second when shortstop Jorge Mateo exited with right hip discomfort.

Bradish struck out six, then gave way to Bryan Baker, who worked a perfect seventh. Cionel Pérez walked two in the eighth, but Yennier Cano came on and got the final two outs of that inning.

Mike Baumann struck out two in the ninth.

Gore walked four and struck out seven. One of those walks went to Adley Rutschman with the bases loaded in the third to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Gunnar Henderson hit an RBI single for Baltimore in the ninth after shortstop CJ Abrams made a throwing error on a grounder that should have been the third out.

Washington has lost six of seven. The Orioles are on a season-high three-game winning streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore reinstated Bradish from the injured list after optioning RHP Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Mateo left the game immediately after grounding out in his first at-bat.

UP NEXT

Both teams have Thursday off. Baltimore sends Tyler Wells (0-1) to the mound Friday night against Detroit's Michael Lorenzen (0-0). The Nationals start Trevor Williams (1-1) on Friday night at Minnesota against Tyler Mahle (1-2).

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports