REED CITY – It was an historic first season of boys and girls bowling at Reed City and Michael Perri was happy to be a part of it.

It was Perri’s senior year but the debut for Coyote bowling. It was his first year with the sport.

“It went pretty good,” he said. “I learned a lot.”

Perri didn’t hesitate to sign up for the sport once it was brought to Reed City.

“It’s just a fun sport, it’s been going pretty good,” he said. “I’ve been getting a 160. The key is confident.”

Strikes was a strength for Perri.

His best game was a 201.

“I remember I had something like five to six strikes in a row,” he said.

A highlight for the team was a win against Lakeview.

Reed City’s home lanes was the Evart bowling alley. The team would come to the facility twice a week to practice. Perri indicated he might continue to bowl after the season ends.

Perri also plays golf in the spring and is getting ready for his last season.

"In our first regional in program history the boys performed well," Reed City coach Tom Wheeler said. "There were some inconsistencies along the way but overall I was satisfied with their performance and the growth they showed from the beginning of the season to now. Michael Perri was our top performer from an individual standpoint with 840 total pins over six games (at regional) for a 140 average. He rolled a high game of 192. Kaiden Burgess was next with 772 total pins for a 128.7 average; his high game on the day was a 188."

THE MICHAEL PERRI FILE

Favorite athlete: Bryson DeChambeau

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite TV show: Family Guy

Favorite vehicle: Jeep