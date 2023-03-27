New York Knicks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|75
|35.9
|647-1408
|.460
|215-626
|398-526
|.757
|1907
|25.4
|Brunson
|65
|35.0
|553-1132
|.489
|125-304
|315-378
|.833
|1546
|23.8
|Barrett
|68
|34.0
|476-1093
|.435
|115-362
|273-365
|.748
|1340
|19.7
|Quickley
|74
|28.5
|353-805
|.439
|140-396
|170-205
|.829
|1016
|13.7
|Hart
|18
|30.3
|69-116
|.595
|23-42
|36-45
|.800
|197
|10.9
|Grimes
|64
|29.1
|229-503
|.455
|125-337
|66-83
|.795
|649
|10.1
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|53
|27.3
|169-244
|.693
|0-0
|51-104
|.490
|389
|7.3
|Fournier
|23
|18.0
|53-151
|.351
|33-102
|18-21
|.857
|157
|6.8
|Toppin
|60
|14.3
|137-331
|.414
|64-199
|29-37
|.784
|367
|6.1
|Rose
|27
|12.5
|61-159
|.384
|19-63
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.6
|Hartenstein
|75
|19.6
|155-298
|.520
|8-37
|44-59
|.746
|362
|4.8
|Sims
|49
|15.8
|80-104
|.769
|0-1
|12-16
|.750
|172
|3.5
|McBride
|58
|11.7
|68-189
|.360
|38-122
|26-38
|.684
|200
|3.4
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Keels
|2
|2.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|TEAM
|75
|243.7
|3119-6689
|.466
|930-2663
|1481-1927
|.769
|8649
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|75
|243.7
|3050-6643
|.459
|971-2761
|1388-1781
|.779
|8459
|112.8
___