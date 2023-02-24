Malik Beasley scores 25 points, Lakers beat Warriors 124-111

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 25 points, Austin Reaves had 17 off the bench and the Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-111 on Thursday night.
Beasley, who was acquired from Utah as part of a three-team trade during the Feb. 9 deadline, has two 20-point games in his four starts for the Lakers. He got off to a quick start with eight of the Lakers' first 10 points and then had eight points in the third quarter when they broke the game open.