REED CITY – Caleb Hetrick expects to be scoring a lot of points in the throws for Reed City’s track and field this season.

He’s coming off his senior season for a Reed City football team, which which went to the state semifinals.

This marks his second year in track.

“Last year was a good time,” he said. “A highlight was setting new PRs somewhat regularly last year and going to regionals.”

Hetrick said last year he was especially focused on the shot put.

“But this year, I’m doing a little bit better in discus so far,” he said during an early season practice prior to spring break.

The key to being effective in the shot put, Hetrick said, “is power. I’m going to try to get around 40 (feet), somewhere in that ballpark.”

Footwork is a key to having success in the discus, he said.

“It takes a lot of technique,” he said. “I’m hoping for something around 105, 110.”

Don Patterson coaches the throws for Reed City.’

“There’s quite a few of us,” Hetrick said. “There’s definitely a lot more guys than girls. We have a few guys this year.”

Last season, Hetrick saw himself getting better as the season progressed.

“I would be fine with that happening again,” he said.

Reed City will open the outdoor season on Saturday at Hart.